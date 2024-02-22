Search icon

Lifestyle

22nd Feb 2024

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Ryan Price

Anyone caught with booze on the street will have their drink confiscated and poured down the drain.

People are just finding out about an idyllic English countryside village where any form of alcohol has been banned for over a century.

You may be familiar with the name Bournville as being arguably the least desirable of all Cadbury chocolate bars, but did you know that it’s a real village located just four miles from Birmingham city centre?

The sleepy village began as a simple plot of farmland before being bought by George and Richard Cadbury in 1879 as the location for their first Cadbury chocolate factory.

The Cadbury family were Quakers and subscribed to the Temperance Movement that was prominent across the country during Victorian Times. A key element of the movement is that its members take a vow of complete abstinence from consumption of alcohol beverages.

To this day, no pub has ever opened in the area and none of the shops in the village stock or sell any alcohol.

Locals claim that they opted to maintain this rule for both maintenance of a calm and peaceful atmosphere as well as promoting tourism in the area.

73-year-old resident Neil Harrison told the Daily Mirror; “People here don’t miss not having a pub, it’s the accepted thing and it makes it a more desirable location. It doesn’t even enter the psyche. If you want a drink you invite a friend or neighbour round for a glass of wine at home, or you catch a bus and go to a pub in a nearby village.”

Not only is consumption of alcohol not the ‘done thing’ in Bournville, if you happen to crack open a cold one on a summer’s afternoon while frolicking on the iconic green in the centre of the town, you can expect to see that very same can poured down a drain by a member of the West Midlands Police force.

If you can overlook the risk of getting accosted for sipping on a Carling, the chocolate-mad town offers several other perks for blissful living.

Bournville boasts a lot of green space and old-fashioned architecture, and you can get a train into Birmingham in just 20 minutes from its Cadbury coloured train station.

Considering the community was originally built as a ‘model village’ to house workers at the Cadbury factory back in the early 1900’s, it still maintains its Victorian charm with nature-inspired street names and thatched cottages.

A two-bed bungalow close to the centre of it all will probably set you back around £500,000, with property prices currently at a premium with an additional £50,000 added to many properties.

The high standard of properties in the area stems from George Cadbury’s apparent shock at the working-class conditions in other villages nearby at the time, so at least you can be sure you’re moving in to a gaff that was signed off on by the real life Willy Wonka.

Topics:

Alcohol,Britain,Weird

RELATED ARTICLES

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

Alcohol

Bottomless brunch with Guinness and pizza coming to UK cities

By Ryan Price

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

Brighton

Woman perfectly spells out why the UK is a joke for young people

By Charlie Herbert

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of being ‘clean and sober’ from addiction

Addiction

Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates 25 years of being ‘clean and sober’ from addiction

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

Date

‘My date ate a stranger’s leftovers rather than pay for a meal’

By Joseph Loftus

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

Parenting

Parenting YouTuber given maximum prison sentence for child abuse

By Charlie Herbert

Belle Delphine reveals how much money she earned selling her bath water online

Belle Delphine

Belle Delphine reveals how much money she earned selling her bath water online

By JOE

Footballer sacked by club after his dating app profile was leaked online

Besiktas

Footballer sacked by club after his dating app profile was leaked online

By Charlie Herbert

The bizarre case of the ‘real life Papa Smurf’ who turned himself blue

Lifestyle

The bizarre case of the ‘real life Papa Smurf’ who turned himself blue

By JOE

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

Dr Dre

Dr Dre shares unbelievable video of Eminem’s skills to prove no rapper could beat him

By JOE

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

Breaking News

Victims of Post Office scandal that inspired TV show set to be cleared thanks to new law

By Ryan Price

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

Football

Wayne Rooney calls out the Man United players who were dancing after Liverpool hammering

By Lee Costello

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

Entertaiment

Netflix drops trailer for Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen series and it looks even better than the film

By Callum Boyle

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

air fryer

Most popular foods that should never be cooked in an air fryer, according to experts

By Charlie Herbert

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

Horror

People are only just discovering ‘Netflix’s best horror series’ from years ago

By Ryan Price

Bayern Munich have made their mind up about Eric Dier after only five games

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have made their mind up about Eric Dier after only five games

By Callum Boyle

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

Americans

Americans say UK football fans should be more passionate and celebrate more

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just discovering Kylian Mbappe’s name he used at Monaco

Football

People are only just discovering Kylian Mbappe’s name he used at Monaco

By Callum Boyle

Ant McPartlin quits iconic ITV show to spend more time with wife and family

Ant McPartlin quits iconic ITV show to spend more time with wife and family

By Joseph Loftus

New Samurai show with John Wick star compared to Game of Thrones with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

John Wick

New Samurai show with John Wick star compared to Game of Thrones with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories