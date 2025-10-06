Amazon slashes price of Echo Dot to its lowest price in months

It’s the lowest price in months

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon has slashed the price of its Echo Dot to its lowest price in months as part of its latest sale.

The online retail giant is launching its Prime Big Day Deals this week, which takes place between 7-8 October.

But ahead of the official sale, Prime members can bag some big early discounts on Amazon devices including the popular Alexa smart speaker.

Usually priced at £54.99, the newest gen of the speaker has been given a 45% discount to £29.99 for a limited time.

The limited time deal is available on all three colours, with charcoal, blue and white to choose from.

Shoppers have given the latest edition of the Echo Dot a 4.7 average rating on Amazon, with one writing: “Great product, the sound is amazing and looks great on unit.”

The latest gen Echo Dot has been given a 45% discount.

The Echo Dot isn’t the only Amazon device that’s been given an early discount, with the Echo Pop at 49% off its usual price.

The more compact speaker is designed for smaller spaces, and the more budget-friendly option, with a price tag of £22.99 in the early Prime Day deal.

You can also get the Fire TV Stick 4K at its cheapest price ever, at £25.99, with discounts on the Fire HD 10 tablet, Ring Doorbell, and Echo Show.

These Amazon device discounts come ahead of the sale, which takes place on 7-8 October, with thousands of deals expected across the site.

Shoppers have until 11:59pm on 14 October to bag the deals on the Echo Dot and other Amazon devices.

They’re available to Prime members, so if you’re already signed up you can start shopping the discounts.

If you’re not a member you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of the Prime Big Day Deals.

You can then cancel your subscription so you’re not charged, or continue it for £8.99 per month – or £4.49 for students – and use all of the Prime benefits including streaming and next-day delivery.

To get the £29.99 early deal on the Echo Dot head to the Amazon website here.