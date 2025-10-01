Amazon slashes price of Fire TV Stick – and it’s cheaper than Black Friday

It’s the lowest price ever

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Amazon has dropped the price of its Fire TV Stick to its lowest price ever as part of its latest sale.

The online retail giant is launching its Prime Big Day Deals this month, which takes place between 7-8 October.

But ahead of the official sale, Prime members can bag some big early discounts on Amazon devices.

This includes the Fire TV Stick 4K, which has dropped by 57% to just £25.99 for a limited time.

It marks the cheapest price ever for this edition of the Fire Stick – which is even lower than its price during Black Friday.

Or if you want an even cheaper deal, then the classic Fire TV Stick HD has been discounted by 50% to just £19.99 as part of the early offers.

The 4K edition of the Fire TV Stick is a popular choice for shoppers, as it has ‘improved streaming performance’ when compared to older models.

It has an Alexa Voice Remote so you can quickly find, launch and control all of your favourite content with your voice.

To buy the Fire TV Stick 4K at it’s lowest price ever for £25.99 head to Amazon here.

The Fire TV Stick discounts are available to shop until 11:59pm on 14 October, while thousands more deals will launch between 7-8 October.

They’re available to Prime members, so if you’re already signed up you can start shopping the discounts.

If you’re not a member you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of the Prime Big Day Deals.

You can then cancel your subscription so you’re not charged, or continue it for £8.99 per month – or £4.49 for students – and use all of the Prime benefits including streaming and next-day delivery.





