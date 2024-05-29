Search icon

29th May 2024

Usyk vs Fury rematch confirmed for December 21

Charlie Herbert

Usyk vs Fury 2 has been confirmed

The rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury has been confirmed for December 21.

The bout will once again take place in Saudi Arabia, after Usyk was crowned undisputed heavyweight champion of the world earlier this month in Riyadh.

His win via split decision saw him claim Fury’s WBC belt, meaning the Ukrainian became the IBF, WBO, WBA and WBC title holder and the heavyweight division’s first unified world champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

Usyk vs Fury 2 was confirmed on social media by Saudi Arabia’s sports hierarchy.

A post on X from Turki Alalshikh read: “The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season…The world will watch another historical fight again…Our commitment to boxing fans continues…We hope you enjoy it.”

The first fight between the two boxers saw Usyk win by split decision after a gruelling twelve rounds.

However, after the result was announced in the ring Fury said he believed he had won the bout, despite being almost knocked out in the ninth round.

There was a clause in the fight contract that made a rematch mandatory if both parties agreed, and it had been widely assumed that both Usyk and Fury would accept a rematch.

