Search icon

Football

14th Jan 2024

Transfer roundup: Man United identify ‘priority signing’ as they prepare to let striker leave

Patrick McCarry

Transfer roundup: Man United identify 'priority signing' as they prepare to let striker leave

The first of Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s two priority signings have great potential.

Manchester United look set to target loan or cheaper signings in the January transfer windows, but Ratcliffe and the new ‘football operations’ team have a big summer planned. Benfica’s teenage prospect Joao Neves has been identified as a “priority signing”.

The first clue as to how United’s latest revamp was going to look occurred earlier this month when reports emerged of the club sounding out Crystal Palace over a summer move for Michael Olise. That move may involve defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka heading back to Selhurst Park.

The Mirror is now reporting that Neves, a 19-year-old midfielder with Benfica and Portugal, is high on their shopping list.

The report states: “Joao Neves has a €120million buy-out clause worth £103m and is considered one of the best young prospects in Europe.

“British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe, 71, who completed his £1.3billion 25 per cent takeover of United on Christmas Eve, is determined to improve their recruitment this year.

“Neves, who has made nine Champions League appearances, is viewed as a priority investment following a challenging season for the Old Trafford club.”

Neves made his Benfica debut, aged 18, in January 2023 and has since played 48 times for the Portuguese giants. He made his Portugal debut just a few weeks after he turned 19 and has made three national team appearances.

Joao Neves and Mateo Mejia (Getty)

While United eye the central midfielder as a summer signing, they may be making some more room by moving on another striker. The club signed Joe Hugill to a new deal, recently, before loaning him out to Burton Albion for the rest of the season. They may be seeking a new loan club for Charlie McNeil as the young forward has struggled for game time at Stevenage.

One forward that may be close to a permanent move away from United is 20-year-old Mateo Mejia. Born in Spain but a Colombia U20 international, the striker has attracted interest from Sevilla. Mejia has scored three goals and has five assists for the United U23s, this season.

Sevilla are also keen on a loan deal for Hannibal Mejbri but, according to reports in Spain, United would be happy to send the midfielder to Everton, to pick up more Premier League experience.

As United eye Neves, Juventus and Ajax try woo Jordan Henderson

Manchester United’s pursuit of Joao Neves is unlikely to have any major progression until the summer. One central midfielder that could be on the move in the January transfer window is Jordan Henderson, albeit on loan.

The former Liverpool captain looks to be using Saudi side Al-Ettifaq as a staging post, as his career winds down, much like David Beckham did with LA Galaxy [securing loan moves to AC Milan, twice].

Henderson’s representatives have let it be known that the 33-year-old is keen to stir his competitive juices in other leaguesThe Mirror report that a loan move to Ajax is close, while Gazzetto dello Sport claim Juventus are in pole position for a loan switch as they may make any deal permanent, if all goes well, in the summer.

Wrapping up with more midfielder news, Fichajes report that both Chelsea and Liverpool are keen on Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. PSG and Barcelona are also scouting the Brazilian.

Related links:

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

Jurgen Klopp singles out the one Liverpool star ‘everybody loves’

Topics:

January transfer window,Jordan Henderson,Manchester United,Premier League

RELATED ARTICLES

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

Borussia Dortmund

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

By Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho aims dig at Man United in first words since Dortmund move

Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho aims dig at Man United in first words since Dortmund move

By Callum Boyle

Andre Onana accused of ‘sending bad message’ after controversial AFCON decision

Africa Cup of Nations

Andre Onana accused of ‘sending bad message’ after controversial AFCON decision

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Premier League to close FFP loophole exposed by Chelsea

Football

Premier League to close FFP loophole exposed by Chelsea

By Callum Boyle

Richard Keys tears into Gary Neville over ‘nonsense’ new book

Football

Richard Keys tears into Gary Neville over ‘nonsense’ new book

By Daniel Brown

Cambridge tell fans who booed players taking the knee they are ‘not welcome’

Cambridge United

Cambridge tell fans who booed players taking the knee they are ‘not welcome’

By Simon Lloyd

Chelsea drop subtle Kylian Mbappé hint during trophy lift

Chelsea

Chelsea drop subtle Kylian Mbappé hint during trophy lift

By Callum Boyle

Mino Raiola reportedly trying to seal Manchester United move for Inter striker Mauro Icardi

Manchester United

Mino Raiola reportedly trying to seal Manchester United move for Inter striker Mauro Icardi

By Matthew Gault

Luiz Felipe in tears after bizarre red card after full-time whistle

Football

Luiz Felipe in tears after bizarre red card after full-time whistle

By Callum Boyle

Thousands of households to get cold weather payments next week

energy bills

Thousands of households to get cold weather payments next week

By Charlie Herbert

Conor McGregor accused of gifting head chef ‘cheapest Rolex possible’ for his 50th birthday

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor accused of gifting head chef ‘cheapest Rolex possible’ for his 50th birthday

By Charlie Herbert

Adam Sandler shares emotional tribute after death of Grown Ups co-star Alec Musser

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler shares emotional tribute after death of Grown Ups co-star Alec Musser

By Charlie Herbert

Icelandic town evacuated after huge volcanic eruption

Iceland

Icelandic town evacuated after huge volcanic eruption

By Charlie Herbert

Dean Gaffney run over by Chelsea star on night out

Chelsea

Dean Gaffney run over by Chelsea star on night out

By Charlie Herbert

New nightclub to open during the daytime only

New nightclub to open during the daytime only

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

Amir Khan posts image of ‘low blow’ to social media and claims he’s ‘peeing blood’

Amir Khan

Amir Khan posts image of ‘low blow’ to social media and claims he’s ‘peeing blood’

By JOE

10 years on, the ultimate example of Great Trailer/Terrible Movie has yet to be topped

Battle: Los Angeles

10 years on, the ultimate example of Great Trailer/Terrible Movie has yet to be topped

By Rory Cashin

Shane MacGowan’s wife gives new update on Pogue’s legend

Shane MacGowan’s wife gives new update on Pogue’s legend

By Ryan Grace

Eric Dier reveals details on the moment Jose Mourinho “was disrespectful’ to Pochettino”

Eric Dier

Eric Dier reveals details on the moment Jose Mourinho “was disrespectful’ to Pochettino”

By Paul Moore

Premier League clubs ‘agree they will defy FIFA and play their banned players’ this weekend

Chelsea

Premier League clubs ‘agree they will defy FIFA and play their banned players’ this weekend

By Steve Hopkins

‘The man is a genius’ – Diego Costa’s skulduggery hailed after Gabriel’s red card

Chelsea

‘The man is a genius’ – Diego Costa’s skulduggery hailed after Gabriel’s red card

By Evan Fanning

Load more stories