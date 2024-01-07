Jordan Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia after six months

Well, well, well

Jordan Henderson is wanting to make a return to the Premier League just six months after leaving.

Henderson made headlines when he opted to leave Liverpool to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Despite being one of many high profile players to make the move to the Middle East, Henderson faced some of the biggest criticism given his previous role as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and according to the Daily Mail, the angry reactions have begun to take their toll on him.

Additionally, the 33-year-old has reportedly struggled with the heat and humidity and has supposedly told his teammates that he will consider any offers that come his way.

If any move does take place the England international will have to take a significant pay cut in order to help sides comply with financial fair play rules.

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Newcastle are among the clubs looking to sign midfield reinforcements, but it’s unknown if Henderson would be on their radars.

A return to England could also strengthen his claim for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad ahead of the tournament in Germany this summer.

Southgate has remained faithful to the ex-Liverpool man and called him up to the Euro qualifiers.

Henderson was booed by sections of the Wembley crowd during the friendly game against Australia.

Steven Gerrard could also join Henderson at the exit door with Al Ettifaq’s poor form becoming a cause for concern.

