Search icon

Football

07th Jan 2024

Jordan Henderson wants to leave Saudi Arabia after six months

Callum Boyle

Jordan Henderson

Well, well, well

Jordan Henderson is wanting to make a return to the Premier League just six months after leaving.

Henderson made headlines when he opted to leave Liverpool to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq.

Despite being one of many high profile players to make the move to the Middle East, Henderson faced some of the biggest criticism given his previous role as an advocate for the LGBTQ+ community and according to the Daily Mail, the angry reactions have begun to take their toll on him.

Additionally, the 33-year-old has reportedly struggled with the heat and humidity and has supposedly told his teammates that he will consider any offers that come his way.

If any move does take place the England international will have to take a significant pay cut in order to help sides comply with financial fair play rules.

Crystal Palace, Fulham and Newcastle are among the clubs looking to sign midfield reinforcements, but it’s unknown if Henderson would be on their radars.

A return to England could also strengthen his claim for a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad ahead of the tournament in Germany this summer.

Southgate has remained faithful to the ex-Liverpool man and called him up to the Euro qualifiers.

Henderson was booed by sections of the Wembley crowd during the friendly game against Australia.

Steven Gerrard could also join Henderson at the exit door with Al Ettifaq’s poor form becoming a cause for concern.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jordan Henderson,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Newcastle fans have figured out who was responsible for the team photo on the Sunderland pitch

Football

Newcastle fans have figured out who was responsible for the team photo on the Sunderland pitch

By Callum Boyle

Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup

#FootballJOEQuiz

Quiz: Name all 43 sides to have won the FA Cup

By Callum Boyle

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Huddersfield

FA Cup

Why Man City will refuse to wear FA Cup patches on their shirt vs Huddersfield

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jordan Pickford’s humble comments on non-league career show how far he’s come

2018 FIFA World Cup

Jordan Pickford’s humble comments on non-league career show how far he’s come

By Patrick McCarry

Women’s football is on the rise, but it already has its transcendent icons

ada hegerberg

Women’s football is on the rise, but it already has its transcendent icons

By Nooruddean Choudry

Neymar has bizarre reaction to losing €1m in an hour on online casino

Football

Neymar has bizarre reaction to losing €1m in an hour on online casino

By Callum Boyle

Jamie Vardy mocks Piers Morgan after Leicester City hammer Arsenal

Arsenal

Jamie Vardy mocks Piers Morgan after Leicester City hammer Arsenal

By Wayne Farry

Ivan Toney ‘deletes’ Instagram message to Arsenal star to spark fresh transfer rumours

Arsenal

Ivan Toney ‘deletes’ Instagram message to Arsenal star to spark fresh transfer rumours

By Callum Boyle

Chelsea fans think the club are mocking Jose Mourinho on social media

Chelsea

Chelsea fans think the club are mocking Jose Mourinho on social media

By Darragh Murphy

Brits looking at ‘ancient’ dog with bite stronger than a lion’s after XL bully ban

Dogs

Brits looking at ‘ancient’ dog with bite stronger than a lion’s after XL bully ban

By Callum Boyle

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey welcomes first child

Entertainment

Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey welcomes first child

By Callum Boyle

Kate Garraway made desperate 12-hour flight to the UK with husband Derek Draper in a bid to save his life

Derek Draper

Kate Garraway made desperate 12-hour flight to the UK with husband Derek Draper in a bid to save his life

By Callum Boyle

Heartwarming moment Jude Bellingham shares his Real Madrid blanket with ball boy

Football

Heartwarming moment Jude Bellingham shares his Real Madrid blanket with ball boy

By Callum Boyle

Supermarkets who sold 15p Christmas veg accused of ‘ripping us off’ for rest of the year

cost of living

Supermarkets who sold 15p Christmas veg accused of ‘ripping us off’ for rest of the year

By Callum Boyle

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

Jodie Foster says Gen Z can be ‘really annoying’ to work with

By Simon Kelly

MORE FROM JOE

Rachel Riley insists no offence was meant by remark about Spurs’ defeat to West Ham

Premier League

Rachel Riley insists no offence was meant by remark about Spurs’ defeat to West Ham

By Darragh Murphy

Eddie Hall’s weight loss transformation is ridiculously impressive

Diet

Eddie Hall’s weight loss transformation is ridiculously impressive

By Alex Roberts

Japanese train smashes world speed record

Japan

Japanese train smashes world speed record

By JOE

Everyone’s losing their shit over this creepy picture of a “time-travelling” toddler

Reddit

Everyone’s losing their shit over this creepy picture of a “time-travelling” toddler

By Matt Tate

Saudi Arabia fail to line up for minute’s silence held out of respect for victims of London terror attack

Australia

Saudi Arabia fail to line up for minute’s silence held out of respect for victims of London terror attack

By Darragh Murphy

How to watch the big events at the Winter Olympics

2022 Winter Olympics

How to watch the big events at the Winter Olympics

By Danny Jones

Load more stories