Football

11th Jan 2024

Only two Man United players like Jadon Sancho goodbye post

Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho

Sancho returned to Dortmund

Jadon Sancho has officially been unveiled by Borussia Dortmund after returning to the club on-loan until the end of the season.

Sancho has fallen out of favour until Erik ten Hag and hasn’t been in a match day squad since Manchester United’s 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest in August.

Ten Hag and Sancho publicly fell out after the Dutchman questioned his work rate in training before their defeat to Arsenal.

Upon returning to the Bundesliga giants, Sancho said: “When I walked into the dressing room today, it felt like a homecoming. I know the club inside out.

“I can’t wait to see my teammates again, to get out on the pitch, play with a smile on my face, set up goals, score goals and help BVB qualify for the Champions League.”

Due to the nature of the falling out Sancho had been training away from the United first team on his own but the club still wished him well after his loan was confirmed.

They posted on social media: “We can confirm that Jadon Sancho has joined Borussia Dortmund on loan until the end of the season. Good luck for the rest of 2023/24, Jadon.”

Supporters noticed that only two of Sancho’s United teammates liked the post. One of those was Marcus Rashford, who formed a close friendship with his English compatriot.

The pair were a part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Euro 2020, in which they reached the final together before Sancho moved to Old Trafford just weeks later.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was the other player to like the post. Wan-Bissaka and Sancho attended NBA star John Wall’s birthday bash alongside Sancho during the September international break.

Borussia Dortmund,Football,Jadon Sancho,Manchester United,Sport

