Sky Sports make immediate correction after remark about Marcus Rashford’s trip to Belfast

It caused some panic in the Sky Sports News room.

Former Premier League striker Jay Bothroyd was challenged by Sky Sports News presenter Nick Powell for a remark he made when speaking Marcus Rashford’s recent trip to Belfast.

Rashford hit the headlines for the wrong reasons last week, having reportedly partied in Belfast during the week before missing training last Friday, and Manchester United’s FA Cup clash with Newport last Sunday.

The matter has subsequently been dealt with ‘internally’ by Manchester United with reports suggesting that he has been fined two weeks wages for his breach of the squad’s code of conduct.

“This has been dealt with as an internal disciplinary matter, which is now closed,” said Manchester United in a short statement.

Rashford’s behaviour was up for discussion on Sky Sports News on Wednesday night when Bothroyd, who has played for Coventry, Wolves and QPR among other English clubs, stated that the striker ‘had flown abroad,’ in reference trip to his trip to Belfast.

The Sky Sports presenter Nick Powell immediately picked him up on the remark.

“Just to be clear, he’s gone to Northern Ireland, it’s not quite abroad…but yeah…”

“It’s another country isn’t it,” responded Bothroyd.

Well in Jay Bothroyd, @SkySportsNews better batten down the hatches 🤣🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/Mj1bdI852L — Coventry Emerald CSC (@CovEmeraldCSC) January 31, 2024

Rah…. The twitter police are out to get me 😂

Seriously guys you know what I mean. He’s taken a flight to another country (in football terms, Northern Ireland players don’t play for England)

🤷🏽😂 👀 — Jay bothroyd (@jaybothroyd) January 31, 2024

Bothroyd subsequently tweeted ‘seriously guys, you know what I mean. He’s taken a flight to another country (in football terms, Northern Ireland players don’t play for England.)”

