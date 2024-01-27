Sixth-tier Maidstone United reach FA Cup fifth round

One of the great FA Cup shocks

Maidstone United have reached the fifth round of the FA Cup after a stunning 2-1 win at Ipswich Town.

The National League South, conquered a team four divisions above them to pull off one of the FA Cup’s most famous upsets and reach the last 16 of the cup for the first time in their history.

THEY'VE DONE IT 💛



THE STONES HAVE DONE THE IMPOSSIBLE… THEY'RE INTO THE FIFTH ROUND#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/9y0M7vtOsB — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 27, 2024

It was a remarkable game which saw the Stones score from their only two shots in the game, whilst Ipswich launched wave after wave of attack on their goal, clocking up a huge 38 shots.

United withstood incredible pressure from Ipswich in the first half, with Lamar Reynolds putting his side ahead on 43 minutes with a fantastic finish after being played in on goal.

Incredible scenes at Portman Road, and what an absolutely FILTHY finish 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/0qZriheAZB — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) January 27, 2024

It took the Tractor Boys just 10 minutes of the second half to draw level and at that point it seemed inevitable that the flood gates would open for the Championship side.

But just 10 minutes later, the 4,000 travelling Maidstone fans were in dreamland once again when Sam Corne scored for the third round in a row to put the non-league side back ahead.

They've done it again 😳



Who else but Sam Corne for @maidstoneunited!? 🦸#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/3XLyIGTrbO — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) January 27, 2024

From that point on it was backs to the wall, and Maidstone held firm to pull off the biggest result in their history, sparking scenes of jubilation in the away end.

Speaking to BBC One after the game, Maidstone goalkeeper Lucas said: “It means a lot. I just want to thank my whole family, wife and everybody supporting us. My career in the last few years was not very good and now all the bad part comes in my head and we produce this. It’s unreal.

“It’s a normal day at the office! I had a great game. I am so happy I could help my teammates. We are in the hat again and hopefully I can get a move now to the Championship.

“What we have achieved is something unbelievable. To be in the last 16 teams in England it’s brilliant. We kept fighting until the end, bodies on the line and everything.”