Several shot at Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

Police have been called to the scene

Several people have been shot in Kansas City, Missouri, to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to police.

Officials have said that the shootings took place as Chiefs fans were leaving the scene.

Police say that two armed people have been detained while at least eight to 10 people were injured during the incident.

Over one million people were expected to be in attendance as the Chiefs returned home to celebrate their third Super Bowl win in five years.

Officers have released a statement to say that they are working on trying to release everyone from inside Union Station – where the shots were fired.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Shots have been fired at the site of a parade celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win, police say.pic.twitter.com/FE3TQDnnBM — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 14, 2024

They said: “We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims.

“Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on social media, “I have been evacuated and am out of harm’s way. I encourage everyone to follow instructions and updates from @kcpolice. Please stay safe.”