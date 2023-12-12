Roy Keane cracks up entire studio as England’s Euro 2024 chances debated

‘You’re already in the final, aye?!’

Roy Keane was on-hand to offer a classic dose of realism to his English colleagues as they discussed the Three Lions’ chances at EURO 2024.

During a wide-ranging chat about next year’s tournament in Germany, Keane engaged in some lively debate with Wright, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Stick to Football.

English confidence was high, with names like Bellingham, Foden, Saka and Kane getting three-quarters of that panel close to carried away. Talk then switched to how far England could go at the tournament, and who everyone was backing to win the Euros.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane opted for France, in their predictions, while Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright went with England.

Wright observed: “France have to be the favourites, but you know what, I’m gonna say England. I’m gonna say England because we’ve been so close and I think this is probably the real, last go at it.”

“I wanna say England, Wrighty,” Neville replied, “and I swear I so hope that they win it, but honestly, I just feel that somehow, that know-how and that getting over the line follows you around a little bit.

“And I just don’t know what the difference is this time. Could it be Bellingham, maybe? In the sense of the form he’s in now.

“I just feel that France, the somehow, the knowhow, their game management, their big moments, I just feel like you’re not gonna beat them. You say [William] Saliba’s a sub, do you know what I mean? Mbappe’s a freak [too].”

All eyes then turned to Keane, the former Ireland captain and only neutral in the room.

After Neville read out England’s potential route to the final – Italy (quarters), France (semis) and Germany, Portugal or Spain in the final – Keane said: “You’re already in the final, aye?!

“Take that [group stages board] away! Jesus Christ, they haven’t won anything!”

“Be careful of the group stages,” he warned. “You should get over this thing that England are going to coast through the group… Denmark are no mugs. Serbia, too.”

You can see the chat about England’s Euro 2024 prospects from the 4m 20s mark.

Saying all that, Keane stated that England “are in great shape” and there should not be any issues regarding potential to go deep in the tournament, or belief they can win it.

