Search icon

Football

12th Dec 2023

Roy Keane cracks up entire studio as England’s Euro 2024 chances debated

Patrick McCarry

Roy Keane cracks up entire studio as England's Euro 2024 chances debated

‘You’re already in the final, aye?!’

Roy Keane was on-hand to offer a classic dose of realism to his English colleagues as they discussed the Three Lions’ chances at EURO 2024.

During a wide-ranging chat about next year’s tournament in Germany, Keane engaged in some lively debate with Wright, Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher on Stick to Football.

English confidence was high, with names like Bellingham, Foden, Saka and Kane getting three-quarters of that panel close to carried away. Talk then switched to how far England could go at the tournament, and who everyone was backing to win the Euros.

Gary Neville and Roy Keane opted for France, in their predictions, while Jamie Carragher and Ian Wright went with England.

Wright observed: “France have to be the favourites, but you know what, I’m gonna say England. I’m gonna say England because we’ve been so close and I think this is probably the real, last go at it.”

“I wanna say England, Wrighty,” Neville replied, “and I swear I so hope that they win it, but honestly, I just feel that somehow, that know-how and that getting over the line follows you around a little bit.

“And I just don’t know what the difference is this time. Could it be Bellingham, maybe? In the sense of the form he’s in now.

“I just feel that France, the somehow, the knowhow, their game management, their big moments, I just feel like you’re not gonna beat them. You say [William] Saliba’s a sub, do you know what I mean? Mbappe’s a freak [too].”

All eyes then turned to Keane, the former Ireland captain and only neutral in the room.

After Neville read out England’s potential route to the final – Italy (quarters), France (semis) and Germany, Portugal or Spain in the final – Keane said: “You’re already in the final, aye?!

“Take that [group stages board] away! Jesus Christ, they haven’t won anything!”

“Be careful of the group stages,” he warned. “You should get over this thing that England are going to coast through the group… Denmark are no mugs. Serbia, too.”

You can see the chat about England’s Euro 2024 prospects from the 4m 20s mark.

Saying all that, Keane stated that England “are in great shape” and there should not be any issues regarding potential to go deep in the tournament, or belief they can win it.

Related links:

Shocking moment Turkish football club president punches referee on the pitch

Jadon Sancho is the last Man United forward to score at Old Trafford in the Premier League

Topics:

England (football),euro 2024,Roy Keane

RELATED ARTICLES

Euro 2024 draw interrupted by ‘porn noises’ prank

euro 2024

Euro 2024 draw interrupted by ‘porn noises’ prank

By Callum Boyle

Euro 2024: England find out group opponents

England (football)

Euro 2024: England find out group opponents

By Callum Boyle

Euro 2024 group draw: England’s best and worst case scenarios

England

Euro 2024 group draw: England’s best and worst case scenarios

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

People are looking around the Emirates and saying the same thing about Arsenal fans

People are looking around the Emirates and saying the same thing about Arsenal fans

By James Dawson

Pep Guardiola visits jailed Catalan leaders during international break

Barcelona

Pep Guardiola visits jailed Catalan leaders during international break

By Wayne Farry

Roy Keane pays fitting tribute to Luka Modric before heartbreaking tunnel scenes

2022 World Cup

Roy Keane pays fitting tribute to Luka Modric before heartbreaking tunnel scenes

By Patrick McCarry

Hulk facing 12-match ban for kicking opponent in the genitals

Football

Hulk facing 12-match ban for kicking opponent in the genitals

By Daniel Brown

Respected journalist claims Manchester United are in for powerful centre-forward pair

Manchester United

Respected journalist claims Manchester United are in for powerful centre-forward pair

By JOE

Horrific F1 crash sees driver emerge unscathed with car engulfed in flames

Football

Horrific F1 crash sees driver emerge unscathed with car engulfed in flames

By Reuben Pinder

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

Champions League

Man United recall Raphael Varane to starting XI

By Callum Boyle

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

Young men don’t feel confident intervening in violence against women and girls

By Joseph Loftus

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

Couple miss out on £182m lottery win as ticket payment didn’t go through

By Nina McLaughlin

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

Woman who married her step-brother admits it was ‘weird’ before they slept together

By JOE

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

American Football

Harry Kane eyes up major career change after football

By Callum Boyle

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

‘I’m a mum and have shared my husband with 16 women this year – I can’t get enough of it’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Queen’s funeral viewers shocked after spotting spider crawling across coffin

The Queen

Queen’s funeral viewers shocked after spotting spider crawling across coffin

By April Curtin

Stephen Graham says This Is England nearly ended his acting career

Stephen Graham

Stephen Graham says This Is England nearly ended his acting career

By Steve Hopkins

An Oscar Best Picture nominee is among the movies on TV tonight

Entertainment

An Oscar Best Picture nominee is among the movies on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

It’s not taken long for Memphis Depay’s arse to start collecting splinters from the Lyon bench

Manchester United

It’s not taken long for Memphis Depay’s arse to start collecting splinters from the Lyon bench

By Simon Lloyd

Edin Dzeko scores four goals in 15 minutes as Roma edge 16-0 win over Pinzolo

Edin Dzeko

Edin Dzeko scores four goals in 15 minutes as Roma edge 16-0 win over Pinzolo

By Darragh Murphy

Oh dear. Will Smith has released a new song and it is very bad indeed

Music

Oh dear. Will Smith has released a new song and it is very bad indeed

By Rich Cooper

Load more stories