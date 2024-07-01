Roy Keane’s hilarious reaction to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser goes viral

Most non-England fans can relate

Roy Keane’s reaction to Jude Bellingham’s equaliser has gone viral after ITV released a video of the pundit watching the goal go in.

England were trailing Slovakia in their round of 16 match with 90 seconds left to play when Jude Bellingham produced one of the greatest goals in England football history.

As the goal went in, the panel for ITV’s punditry were watching the game with Ian Wright and Gary Neville descending into pure delirium after the acrobatic Bellingham worldie.

Meanwhile, in classic Roy Keane fashion, the Irishman silently turned away in what can only be described as Keane’s discontent.

The United legend has been critical of England throughout Euro 2024, although, despite another poor England performance against Slovakia, who played exceptionally well and deserved more, did admit that all that matters in football is winning.

He said: “Sometimes after a game you reflect on it, you talk about performances, but at this level, it is all about getting over the line and winning. Everyone wants a great performance, but they keep getting results.”

England and Southgate were seconds away from an early European exit, but thanks to Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, were saved from embarrassment as the only two players to score for England so far at the tournament, came up trumps again.

The Three Lions will now face a tough quarter-final match against a strong Switzerland team who comfortably dispatched the reigning champions Italy 2-0 on Saturday.