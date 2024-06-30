Search icon

Football

30th Jun 2024

England fans still want Gareth Southgate sacked despite late win against Slovakia

Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate

Even a win isn’t enough for some fans

England fans still want to see Gareth Southgate sacked despite their late win against Slovakia.

It looked as if they were heading for their most embarrassing tournament defeat since losing to Iceland in 2016 after Ivan Schranz’s first half goal only for Jude Bellingham to respond in the dying seconds of injury time with a stunning overhead kick.

Their comeback was completed within the first minute of extra time as Harry Kane’s header was enough for the Three Lions to scrape through to the quarter finals, where they will meet Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday, July 6.

Fans call for Southgate to be replaced

Southgate was a mere seconds away from probably facing the sack or handing his resignation in but was handed a lifeline by two of his star men.

The England boss has come in for heavy criticism this tournament due to his lack of rotation and uninspiring brand of football. Despite that, the Three Lions are yet to lose in Germany and topped their group.

A win is a win and it brings them one step closer to the final in Berlin but even though England were victorious, some people still want to see the back of Southgate.

One user said on X: “Gareth Southgate should be the first manager to be sacked after winning a game in the knockouts of a major tournament.

This person wrote: “Southgate should still be sacked after tonight’s game no matter what. Absolute waste of oxygen. Going through on luck.

“Still wanting Southgate to be sacked. A lucky result tonight doesn’t change the last 12 months of boring drivel with the generational talent the has at his disposal,” quoted a third.

“Southgate must be sacked immediately if England wants to win the tournament. Today’s win was purely due to luck,” added another.

Topics:

euro 2024,Football,Gareth Southgate,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Georgian billionaire to pay players staggering amount of money after brave Euro 2024 showing

Football

Georgian billionaire to pay players staggering amount of money after brave Euro 2024 showing

By Callum Boyle

England to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals

England (football)

England to face Switzerland in Euro 2024 quarter finals

By Callum Boyle

Spain make Lamine Yamal decision in response to strict German employement law

euro 2024

Spain make Lamine Yamal decision in response to strict German employement law

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

By Zoe Hodges

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

euros 2024

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

By Zoe Hodges

How to watch England vs Slovakia tonight: Channel, time and stream online

euros 2024

How to watch England vs Slovakia tonight: Channel, time and stream online

By Zoe Hodges

Euro 2024 Day 17: All the major action and talking points

England

Euro 2024 Day 17: All the major action and talking points

By Callum Boyle

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

Clive Tyldesley

Fans want ITV to change their mind on Clive Tyldesley after commentating on final game

By Callum Boyle

Fans think Granit Xhaka has developed into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’

Fans think Granit Xhaka has developed into ‘one of the best midfielders in the world’

By Jacob Entwistle

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

Antiques Roadshow guest leaves viewers baffled with response to £80k valuation

By Zoe Hodges

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

Finance

Martin Lewis explains the one mistake people make in Monopoly

By Ryan Price

Netflix adds edge-of-your-seat survival thriller that viewers can’t get enough of

Idris Elba

Netflix adds edge-of-your-seat survival thriller that viewers can’t get enough of

By Simon Kelly

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to star in final Karate Kid movie together

Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio set to star in final Karate Kid movie together

By Zoe Hodges

Rishi Sunak says UK is a better place now than when the Tories first came to power in 2010

Conservative

Rishi Sunak says UK is a better place now than when the Tories first came to power in 2010

By Ryan Price

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury dies aged 33

Breaking News

Married at First Sight star Andrew Jury dies aged 33

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

English refs under fire again after Germany vs Denmark controversy

By Zoe Hodges

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

The ‘perfect’ Greek island cheaper than Santorini and Mykonos with €3 beers

By Ryan Price

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate’

News

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate’

By Nina McLaughlin

Hawk Tuah girl sings alongside massive music star after being invited on stage

Entertainment

Hawk Tuah girl sings alongside massive music star after being invited on stage

By Ryan Price

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

euros 2024

Just two players remain from the England side who beat Slovakia last time out

By Zoe Hodges

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

Entertainment

Kevin Costner says he ‘makes movies for men’

By Ryan Price

Load more stories