England fans still want Gareth Southgate sacked despite late win against Slovakia

Even a win isn’t enough for some fans

England fans still want to see Gareth Southgate sacked despite their late win against Slovakia.

It looked as if they were heading for their most embarrassing tournament defeat since losing to Iceland in 2016 after Ivan Schranz’s first half goal only for Jude Bellingham to respond in the dying seconds of injury time with a stunning overhead kick.

Their comeback was completed within the first minute of extra time as Harry Kane’s header was enough for the Three Lions to scrape through to the quarter finals, where they will meet Switzerland in Dusseldorf on Saturday, July 6.

Two shots on target, two goals 🙌



Wow 🤯 pic.twitter.com/lcpvTX88xv — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) June 30, 2024

Fans call for Southgate to be replaced

Southgate was a mere seconds away from probably facing the sack or handing his resignation in but was handed a lifeline by two of his star men.

The England boss has come in for heavy criticism this tournament due to his lack of rotation and uninspiring brand of football. Despite that, the Three Lions are yet to lose in Germany and topped their group.

A win is a win and it brings them one step closer to the final in Berlin but even though England were victorious, some people still want to see the back of Southgate.

One user said on X: “Gareth Southgate should be the first manager to be sacked after winning a game in the knockouts of a major tournament.

This person wrote: “Southgate should still be sacked after tonight’s game no matter what. Absolute waste of oxygen. Going through on luck.

“Still wanting Southgate to be sacked. A lucky result tonight doesn’t change the last 12 months of boring drivel with the generational talent the has at his disposal,” quoted a third.

“Southgate must be sacked immediately if England wants to win the tournament. Today’s win was purely due to luck,” added another.