03rd Jun 2024

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

JOE

Back in the Champions League.

Luton Town have reached an agreement with a Premier League giant over the transfer of Ross Barkley following their relegation to the Championship. 

Fans on X were delighted with his big move with one epitomising it perfectly: “Resilient.” 

After a beautiful remontada where Barkley was a shining light in a battling Luton Town side in a relegation scrap, Aston Villa have agreed a bargain £5m deal to secure his services, a great deal in the modern market.

This will come as a bitter blow to Rob Edwards, as Barkley undoubtedly played his best football in recent times at Kenilworth Road, commonly being the best player on the pitch, bossing proceedings in the middle of the park. 

Barkley’s career has provided a huge variety, firstly breaking onto the scene at Everton, before a big money move to Chelsea.

In 2020, he first arrived at Villa Park as a loanee from Stamford Bridge, playing 24 games and scoring 3 goals. 

Subsequently to this, he sealed a move to French outfit Nice in 2022, playing a season in Ligue 1, before the Hatters added vital top flight experience for their 2023/24 campaign. 

Now, after a career resurgence, he will be all but certainly be playing in the most eagerly anticipated Aston Villa campaign of modern history as the Villains enter the Champions League.

Unai Emery has developed the likes of Ollie Watkins & Leon Bailey monumentally at Villa Park & Barkley could be next.

