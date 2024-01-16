Search icon

Sport

16th Jan 2024

Ronnie O’Sullivan launches jaw-dropping personal attack on Ali Carter

Callum Boyle

Ronnie O'Sullivan

It was one of O’Sullivan’s most shocking rants

Ronnie O’Sullivan produced one of the most astonishing rants of his career after he labelled Ali Carter “a f***ing disgrace” after beating him in the Masters final.

The Rocket defeated Carter 10-7 after coming back from 6-3 down to claim a record eighth Masters Crown at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Carter hit out at the crowd after the game and called them “morons” following his defeat while Sullivan came out and claimed that Carter had “snotted” on the Masters floor.

O’Sullivan then went one further in a chaotic rant about his rival, saying: “He needs to sort his f***ing life out.

“I’m not going to skirt around it anymore, tip-toeing on egg shells around someone like that. He’s a f***ing nightmare.

“Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person. It’s not a nice vibe he leaves around the table. I’ve said my piece, I don’t give a s**t. I’ve said it now, done.

“You know what he’s like, everybody knows what he’s like. He’s got issues. F***ing why has he got issues with me? I’m not having it. I don’t care, grow some balls.

“I don’t give a f**k, I don’t give a f**k about any of these snooker players, any of them. The more he brings it on, the more I f***ing punish him every time. He’s just digging a grave for himself. I don’t give a f**k. That’s it, I’ve said my piece.”

He then continued his onslaught and sensationally claimed that Carter has “issues” and needs to “see a counsellor”.

“He’s got to sort it out, because I haven’t spoken to him for 20 years.

“I played with him when he was a kid and shared a lot of stuff with him. For him to come out and try to trash talk me like that, do you know what? He can have one of them [middle finger], he can sit on it as far as I’m concerned.”

Related links:

Topics:

Masters,Ronnie O'Sullivan,Snooker,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Louis Rees-Zammit announces he’s quitting rugby to pursue NFL dream

Louis Rees-Zammit

Louis Rees-Zammit announces he’s quitting rugby to pursue NFL dream

By Callum Boyle

Why Lionel Messi beat Erling Haaland to FIFA Best Award despite pair having same number of votes

Erling Haaland

Why Lionel Messi beat Erling Haaland to FIFA Best Award despite pair having same number of votes

By Callum Boyle

Andre Onana had to be calmed down by El Hadji Diouf after missing Cameroon’s AFCON opener

Africa Cup of Nations

Andre Onana had to be calmed down by El Hadji Diouf after missing Cameroon’s AFCON opener

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Mohamed Salah’s stance on Saudi move revealed as Liverpool star receives fresh offer

Football

Mohamed Salah’s stance on Saudi move revealed as Liverpool star receives fresh offer

By Callum Boyle

Luke Shaw denies he is one of two Premier League players set to reveal they are gay

Football

Luke Shaw denies he is one of two Premier League players set to reveal they are gay

By Simon Lloyd

The Premier League’s brainiest footballers have been revealed…

Frank Lampard

The Premier League’s brainiest footballers have been revealed…

By Tom Victor

McDonald’s is offering free McMuffins on Thursday morning for England’s sore heads

England

McDonald’s is offering free McMuffins on Thursday morning for England’s sore heads

By Wayne Farry

Eric Bailly will be missing for some big Manchester United games after Christmas

Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly will be missing for some big Manchester United games after Christmas

By Darragh Murphy

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

Football

West Ham reject €101,000,000 bid from Man City for Lucas Paqueta

By Charlie Herbert

Mum of 4 and weight loss influencer Mila de Jesus dies aged 35

Mum of 4 and weight loss influencer Mila de Jesus dies aged 35

By Nina McLaughlin

Robert Downey Jr defends wearing blackface in Tropic Thunder

Ben Stiller

Robert Downey Jr defends wearing blackface in Tropic Thunder

By JOE

Nicki Minaj says she’s against the body positivity movement if it promotes ‘unhealthy bodies’

celebrity

Nicki Minaj says she’s against the body positivity movement if it promotes ‘unhealthy bodies’

By Nina McLaughlin

Couple spend £21 million of lottery winnings on cure for disease granddaughter died from

Charity

Couple spend £21 million of lottery winnings on cure for disease granddaughter died from

By Charlie Herbert

Love Island star Jake Cornish has reportedly left the villa

Love Island star Jake Cornish has reportedly left the villa

By Joseph Loftus

Drivers are only just finding out what the button on their seatbelt is actually for

Cars

Drivers are only just finding out what the button on their seatbelt is actually for

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Jose Mourinho indicates a return to Real Madrid but only when contract at Chelsea is up

Chelsea

Jose Mourinho indicates a return to Real Madrid but only when contract at Chelsea is up

By JOE

Interview reveals harrowing extent of Avicii’s drinking on tour

Avicii

Interview reveals harrowing extent of Avicii’s drinking on tour

By Oli Dugmore

Everton keeper Robles apologises for reaction to De Bruyne injury

Capital One Cup

Everton keeper Robles apologises for reaction to De Bruyne injury

By Tom Victor

Irish undertaker agrees to pay for the return of Joao Carvalho’s body to Portugal

Joao Carvalho

Irish undertaker agrees to pay for the return of Joao Carvalho’s body to Portugal

By Darragh Murphy

Are plant-based alternatives really any better or healthier for you?

Diet

Are plant-based alternatives really any better or healthier for you?

By Alex Roberts

Someone has paid £35,000 for a lock of John Lennon’s hair

Beatles

Someone has paid £35,000 for a lock of John Lennon’s hair

By Tom Victor

Load more stories