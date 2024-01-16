Ronnie O’Sullivan launches jaw-dropping personal attack on Ali Carter

It was one of O’Sullivan’s most shocking rants

Ronnie O’Sullivan produced one of the most astonishing rants of his career after he labelled Ali Carter “a f***ing disgrace” after beating him in the Masters final.

The Rocket defeated Carter 10-7 after coming back from 6-3 down to claim a record eighth Masters Crown at Alexandra Palace on Sunday.

Carter hit out at the crowd after the game and called them “morons” following his defeat while Sullivan came out and claimed that Carter had “snotted” on the Masters floor.

O’Sullivan then went one further in a chaotic rant about his rival, saying: “He needs to sort his f***ing life out.

“I’m not going to skirt around it anymore, tip-toeing on egg shells around someone like that. He’s a f***ing nightmare.

“Playing snooker against someone like that is a nightmare. He’s not a nice person. It’s not a nice vibe he leaves around the table. I’ve said my piece, I don’t give a s**t. I’ve said it now, done.

Wow, number 8!!



Just want to again say thank you for all the support. It really means the world to me.



🏆 pic.twitter.com/wegnC30Ad5 — Ronnie O'Sullivan (@ronnieo147) January 14, 2024

“You know what he’s like, everybody knows what he’s like. He’s got issues. F***ing why has he got issues with me? I’m not having it. I don’t care, grow some balls.

“I don’t give a f**k, I don’t give a f**k about any of these snooker players, any of them. The more he brings it on, the more I f***ing punish him every time. He’s just digging a grave for himself. I don’t give a f**k. That’s it, I’ve said my piece.”

He then continued his onslaught and sensationally claimed that Carter has “issues” and needs to “see a counsellor”.

“He’s got to sort it out, because I haven’t spoken to him for 20 years.

“I played with him when he was a kid and shared a lot of stuff with him. For him to come out and try to trash talk me like that, do you know what? He can have one of them [middle finger], he can sit on it as far as I’m concerned.”

