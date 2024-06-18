Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

The Premier League has made a huge rule change that will affect how all teams announce their squads.

Starting from next season Premier League teams will have to decide their line-ups a full 75 minutes before kick-off.

The change comes as an attempt by the Premier League to fall in line with UEFA competitions.

For years the standard has been one hour for the time allocated to clubs to release their team sheets, featuring the starting eleven and substitutes.

Although squads will be released only 15 minutes sooner, this will come as a significant change to many football fans’ routines, especially fans of football fantasy who must submit their teams in line with the starting line-up announcement.

The alteration in when line-ups must be released is not the only change coming to the Premier League with the addition of semi-automatic offsides slated for sometime in Autumn.

Semi-automatic offsides is one of FIFA’s new technologies on display in this Euro 2024 tournament, which featured in last season’s Champions League as well as the 2022 World Cup.

This Euros has seen a slew of new technologies introduced with the surprising introduction of a ‘snickometer’ that can pick up on the most deft on handballs using a chip implanted in the football.

These changes come as the full fixture list for the 2024/2025 Premier League season was released.

The opening day of the season will feature a ‘big six’ clash between Chelsea and Manchester City as well as in true poetic fashion the first Liverpool game after Jurgen Klopp’s departure will be a 12:30pm Saturday kick-off against newly promoted Ipswich Town.