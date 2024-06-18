Search icon

Football

18th Jun 2024

Premier League make huge rule change for new season concerning team news embargo

Harry Warner

Fantasy football fanatics take note

The Premier League has made a huge rule change that will affect how all teams announce their squads.

Starting from next season Premier League teams will have to decide their line-ups a full 75 minutes before kick-off.

The change comes as an attempt by the Premier League to fall in line with UEFA competitions.

For years the standard has been one hour for the time allocated to clubs to release their team sheets, featuring the starting eleven and substitutes.

Related links:

Although squads will be released only 15 minutes sooner, this will come as a significant change to many football fans’ routines, especially fans of football fantasy who must submit their teams in line with the starting line-up announcement.

The alteration in when line-ups must be released is not the only change coming to the Premier League with the addition of semi-automatic offsides slated for sometime in Autumn.

Semi-automatic offsides is one of FIFA’s new technologies on display in this Euro 2024 tournament, which featured in last season’s Champions League as well as the 2022 World Cup.

This Euros has seen a slew of new technologies introduced with the surprising introduction of a ‘snickometer’ that can pick up on the most deft on handballs using a chip implanted in the football.

These changes come as the full fixture list for the 2024/2025 Premier League season was released.

The opening day of the season will feature a ‘big six’ clash between Chelsea and Manchester City as well as in true poetic fashion the first Liverpool game after Jurgen Klopp’s departure will be a 12:30pm Saturday kick-off against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

Topics:

FIFA,Football,Premier League,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

Football

Scotland fan tragically dies on Euro 2024 trip

By Zoe Hodges

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

Belgium

The new ‘Snickometer’ technology making waves at Euro 2024 explained in full

By Harry Warner

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

Argentina

Argentinian referee who sent off 10 players in one match to take charge of Euros game

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

Czechia

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

By Zoe Hodges

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

By Jacob Entwistle

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

Paul Scholes says England’s ‘hard work has been wasted’ in brutal rant

By Jacob Entwistle

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

England

England may have to qualify for Euro 2028 – even though they’re hosts

By Callum Boyle

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

Cristiano Ronaldo

How to watch Portugal v Czechia tonight: Channel, start time and stream online

By Harry Warner

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

Kevin Bacon discovers his wife is his cousin

By Nina McLaughlin

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

Netflix

Netflix fans ‘can’t get enough’ of ’10/10′ thriller and are binge watching series in single day

By Nina McLaughlin

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

action

Two of the biggest action movie franchises could be getting a crossover

By Stephen Porzio

Cat Deeley apologises for insensitive seizure joke on This Morning

Cat Deeley

Cat Deeley apologises for insensitive seizure joke on This Morning

By Niamh Ryan

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

Czechia

The reason why the Czech Republic changed their name to Czechia

By Zoe Hodges

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

emma d'arcy

Game of Thrones fans say franchise has ‘finally gone too far’ after scene of dog getting kicked

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

Kobbie Mainoo backs Erik ten Hag to win more trophies at Man United

By Jacob Entwistle

House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

emma d'arcy

House of the Dragon fans share wild theory after brutal ending to season 2 premiere

By Stephen Porzio

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo can break 5 records at Euro 2024

By Jacob Entwistle

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake arrested in New York

By Charlie Herbert

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

missing persons

Three children missing after day out at Thorpe Park found safe

By Charlie Herbert

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi pictured for the first time in a year as he teases music comeback

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories