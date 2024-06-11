Search icon

11th Jun 2024

Premier League club must raise £20m before end of June or face strict financial repercussions

Jacob Entwistle

Two star assets are being linked with a move away

Earlier this week, it was revealed that up to 6 Premier League clubs must sell key players in order to comply with strict Premier League financial rules before the end of June.

Those clubs mentioned above included Newcastle Utd, Aston Villa, Chelsea, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester City.

However, a fresh report has been revealed earlier today that Nottingham Forest are a team in need of raising an exact figure of £20m.

This fee is much smaller than originally anticipated, meaning there is a potential that fringe players may only need to be sold.

Forest are reportedly relaxed on the situation that faces them imminently and are adamant that this fee can be easily raised.

One player that is set to depart the City Ground is Orel Mangala following a successful loan spell at Lyon, in which he was hugely embraced by their supporters.

Additionally, Forest have a plethora of available players that could also depart, such as Joe Worrall, Lewis O’Brien, Emmanuel Dennis and Josh Bowler.

Will the star players leave too?

It has been reported widely that the two biggest valued players at the club are attacking-midfield dynamite Morgan Gibbs-White and young prodigy Murillo, whom has set the City Ground alight since joining.

Simply put, one sale of the two may be needed to cover financial stability over future seasons, in order to prevent further regulation worries.

However, both players are most likely not needed to be sold.

