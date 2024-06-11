Search icon

11th Jun 2024

Arsenal dealt huge blow as number one transfer target snubs Premier League move

Jacob Entwistle

Two Premier League giants were seriously interested

A huge Premier League target recently linked with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur is committing his long-term future to his current club, dealing a bitter blow to the North London outfits.

RB Leipzig’s star-striker Benjamin Sesko is anticipated to sign a new deal at the club in Germany, thereby ending imminent links to London.

The 21-year-old Slovenian striker will sign a much improved deal ahead of Euro 2024, where Slovenia will face-off versus Denmark, Serbia and England in the group-stages.

Last season, the young marksman was in terrific form, scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

In the last 7 games of the season, Sesko scored in every game, meaning he is going into the international festival of football with a confident ability to score goals for fun.

Time for an alternative?

It’s no secret Arsenal are in the market for the next huge striker that can provide goals in abundance to launch next season’s title charge.

Joshua Zirkzee is one striker that is of interest, a player whom scored more than goals in Serie A than any other player aged 23 or under last season with an impressive 11.

However, it is understood that AC Milan possess a huge interest for the Bologna attacker, with Sky in Italy reporting that they are in contact with his representatives.

The hunt for a striker continues.

Pep Guardiola makes stance clear on return to former club

Gareth Southgate says it’s ‘likely’ he won’t continue as England manager if they don’t win Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

