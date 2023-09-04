Search icon

Football

04th Sep 2023

Piers Morgan offers Jadon Sancho chance to get out of Erik ten Hag ‘nightmare’

Callum Boyle

Jadon Sancho Erik ten Hag

Sancho responded to comments made by Ten Hag after the Arsenal defeat

Piers Morgan has offered Jadon Sancho the chance to speak out on his Uncensored talk show after the forward responded to comments made by Erik ten Hag.

Sancho wasn’t named in the squad as Manchester United fell to a 3-1 defeat against Arsenal, with two of the Gunners’ goals scored in stoppage time.

After the game, Ten Hag revealed that he chose to omit the England international from his squad due to his poor performances in training, prompting the 23-year-old to respond on social media.

He said: “Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue.

“I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I have been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team.

“I respect all decisions that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!”

The winger’s statement surprised many however Morgan saw this as an opportunity for Sancho to clear the air and reveal his true feelings publicly.

Replying to the United man’s tweet, he said: “Hi Jadon, come on @PiersUncensored and I’ll get you out of this Ten Hag nightmare.”

Morgan hit headlines in November 2022 after conducting a bombshell interview with Cristiano Ronaldo in which Ronaldo hit out at Ten Hag and the running of the club before leaving United by mutual consent.

