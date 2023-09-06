Rio Ferdinand calls for England star to retire after Gareth Southgate snub

‘It’s just nuts. I’d retire’

Rio Ferdinand has criticised Gareth Southgate’s decision to include Harry Maguire and Kalvin Phillips in the England squad.

Maguire and Phillips have barely featured for Manchester United and Manchester City in the last 12 months but were still selected for the Three Lions’ upcoming games against Ukraine and Scotland.

Southgate has identified the pair as two of his most important players since becoming England manager however one of his other trusted members, Raheem Sterling, was not selected.

Despite Sterling’s strong start to the season, the Chelsea winger wasn’t selected for a third successive squad, with Southgate saying that the 28-year-old had fallen further down the pecking order.

He added: “It’s a difficult call. Raheem isn’t particularly happy about it and I understand that. I’m convinced he’s going to have an excellent season at Chelsea.”

The decision not to include the in-form winger has confused many and Ferdinand has hit out at Southgate’s decision to overlook Sterling and called for the winger to step back from international duty altogether.

Speaking on his Vibe with Five podcast, he said: “If I was Sterling, I’d be very disappointed bearing in mind what he’s done for this England team when he’s been in or around it. If you’re going by the yard stick that Gareth’s using with the likes of [Harry] Maguire and [Kalvin] Phillips, why is it all right for them guys to get in and not him?

“Sterling’s probably been the main bright spark at Chelsea. It’s just nuts. I’d retire.”

Ferdinand also called for West Ham’s James Ward-Prowse to follow suit after he also wasn’t named in the 26-man squad.

Jack Grealish and Trent Alexander-Arnold have both been forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury however Southgate hasn’t opted to call in any replacements.

