Search icon

Sport

04th Jun 2024

Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

JOE

“Get him in at that price!”

Sky Sports News have provided a fresh update on the former Juventus & current Roma attacker, indicating that he would be open to a move to England this summer.

This comes amid claims that Dybala has a bargain release clause in his contract which stands at just 12 million euros. 

Dybala, 30, has entered the final year of his contract in Rome and he has longed been linked with Premier League giants.

One man has already ruled out the prospect of signing Dybala though and that is new Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, who made a pledge not to sign a single player from Roma: “Let me be clear: I have zero interest in any player from AS Roma.” 

Previously, Chelsea midfielder and international teammate Enzo Fernandez admitted to ESPN Argentina he was urging the Argentina World Cup winner to join him at Stamford Bridge: “I’ve sent text messages to Paulo Dybala telling him to come to Chelsea. I hope he comes and joins us, let’s see what happens.”

No doubt many Premier League clubs will be circling Dybala at the bargain price he is available for.

Read next:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Nina McLaughlin

Opta supercomputer predicts England will win Euro 2024

England

Opta supercomputer predicts England will win Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Mauricio Pochettino finally breaks silence following Chelsea exit

Mauricio Pochettino finally breaks silence following Chelsea exit

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

Football

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

By Callum Boyle

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

Football

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate admits declining cheeky request from Harry Kane during Bosnia friendly

Gareth Southgate admits declining cheeky request from Harry Kane during Bosnia friendly

By JOE

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

Adam Wharton

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

By Callum Boyle

England slammed for ignoring UEFA for Euro 2024 travel plans 

England (football)

England slammed for ignoring UEFA for Euro 2024 travel plans 

By Callum Boyle

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

By JOE

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

Football

Kylian Mbappe denied dream Real Madrid shirt number 

By Callum Boyle

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

Netflix

Inmate from Netflix prison experiment dies aged 29

By Charlie Herbert

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

UK weather

UK ‘set to hit 30C’ as weather maps turn red

By Charlie Herbert

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

Football

FA want to ban Lucas Paqueta for life as new details of allegations emerge

By Callum Boyle

Gareth Southgate admits declining cheeky request from Harry Kane during Bosnia friendly

Gareth Southgate admits declining cheeky request from Harry Kane during Bosnia friendly

By JOE

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

Adam Wharton

England fans demand Adam Wharton starts at Euro 2024 after exceptional debut 

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

Netflix

Suits season 9 Netflix release date confirmed

By Charlie Herbert

England slammed for ignoring UEFA for Euro 2024 travel plans 

England (football)

England slammed for ignoring UEFA for Euro 2024 travel plans 

By Callum Boyle

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas responds to ‘fix’ claims after her win

BGT

Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas responds to ‘fix’ claims after her win

By Charlie Herbert

Fans gobsmacked as Joey Essex enters Love Island villa

Joey Essex

Fans gobsmacked as Joey Essex enters Love Island villa

By Charlie Herbert

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

Ross Barkley secures Premier League move after Luton’s relegation

By JOE

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

EU set to ban smokey bacon crisps including Frazzles

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories