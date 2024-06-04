Paulo Dybala has been linked with a Premier League move as a bargain release clause has become active

“Get him in at that price!”

Sky Sports News have provided a fresh update on the former Juventus & current Roma attacker, indicating that he would be open to a move to England this summer.

This comes amid claims that Dybala has a bargain release clause in his contract which stands at just 12 million euros.

Dybala, 30, has entered the final year of his contract in Rome and he has longed been linked with Premier League giants.

One man has already ruled out the prospect of signing Dybala though and that is new Fenerbahce manager Jose Mourinho, who made a pledge not to sign a single player from Roma: “Let me be clear: I have zero interest in any player from AS Roma.”

Previously, Chelsea midfielder and international teammate Enzo Fernandez admitted to ESPN Argentina he was urging the Argentina World Cup winner to join him at Stamford Bridge: “I’ve sent text messages to Paulo Dybala telling him to come to Chelsea. I hope he comes and joins us, let’s see what happens.”

No doubt many Premier League clubs will be circling Dybala at the bargain price he is available for.

