Football

28th Sep 2023

Newcastle fans accuse ex-Sunderland player of rigging EFL Cup draw

Callum Boyle

Newcastle fans

‘Obviously, a former Sunderland player did this’

Newcastle fans have been left livid after accusing the EFL draw of being rigged by a former Sunderland player.

Eddie Howe’s side booked their passage to the fourth round after beating Manchester City 1-0 thanks to Alexander Isak’s second half goal to beat City for the first time in 11 meetings.

After the win on Sky Sports the draw was conducted by Emma Saunders alongside  Celtic manager Neil Lennon and ex-Bradford, West Brom and Sunderland striker Don Goodman.

It was Goodman who caused the most controversy however, with Newcastle fans voicing their concerns over Goodman’s ball-picking methods.

One fan wrote: “What we have here ladies and gents is none other than ex Sunderland player Don Goodman having a good look for that number 16. Absolutely disgusting.”

A second said: “I mean surely Don Goodman looking for a specific numbered ball isn’t dodgy ….what is.

“Blatant that absolutely shocking,” said a third.

Others meanwhile have defended Goodman, insisting that he couldn’t see the balls due to the plastic cover.

“Bit of a stretch that,” wrote one person.

Another said: “Don’t be ridiculous. He looked away as he was still mixing them around. Sounds desperate.

“Yeah, he definitely saw through that wide green lid with the hole just wide enough for his arm and jacket…” wrote another.

They will now face Manchester United in the fourth round in a repeat of last year’s final, which saw United go on to win and lift their first piece of silverware under Erik ten Hag.

Football,Manchester United,Newcastle United,Sport,Sunderland

