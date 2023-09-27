Erik Ten Hag sets Garnacho target after ‘not good enough’ comment

Garnacho started in Wednesday’s EFL Cup win

Erik ten Hag has challenged Alejandro Garnacho to show him more after claiming that his start to the season has “not been good enough”.

Garnacho started in Manchester United’s EFL win against Crystal Palace, scoring the opening goal, on Wednesday.

The young Argentine had started in United’s opening two league games but had played just 12 minutes since the defeat against Spurs while Ten Hag ignored calls from the fans to bring him on in their 1-0 win against Burnley.

‘He has to learn’

After scoring his first of the season, Ten Hag challenged the winger to replicate that form more often if he wants to earn his place back in the starting XI.

“You have seen at the start of the season [that] we played him… his contribution was not good enough,” he told Sky Sports.

“But he also had some good actions. You see always he is a threat in the game even when he is not playing that well.

“He has to learn when he does his job in defending he will always have his moment and he will always be decisive because he has great qualities.”

Ten Hag added: “As well, it’s not only off the ball. But I want to see like today, he is entering the box in the right spot to finish.

“But I think it is quite normal for a player of his age that there is space for a lot of improvement.

“Everyone likes him, the fans like him, the team likes him, I like him but we also have to demand from him and push him because he can act on a very high level but he has to show it every day.”

Casemiro and Anthony Martial also scored goals as the Red Devils comfortably secured their place in the fourth round of the tournament as they look to retain the trophy – the first one they won under Ten Hag.

