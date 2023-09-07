Yannick Carrasco dismisses criticism of human rights in Saudi Arabia

Yannick Carrasco recently signed for Saudi side Al Shabab

Yannick Carrasco has sensationally dismissed criticism of Saudi Arabia’s appalling human rights record.

Carrasco completed his move to Al Shabab from Atletico Madrid on Thursday has been on international duty with Belgium this week but requested a press conference to explain the reasons behind his move to the Middle East.

During the interview, Carrasco was quizzed on Saudi Arabia’s poor human rights record however the 30-year-old instead revealed that he disagreed with the criticism as “people can sometimes think badly about things”.

He added: “Cristiano is there with his wife and has an ordinary life there.

“I went there myself. I see how women live there, and how people go about their lives. Honestly, it is a beautiful country. It is hard to judge if you only listen to what people say about it. You have to experience it yourself.”

The 30-year-old was linked with Barcelona but revealed the offer from Al Shabab was the only concrete one he received this summer.

“I opted for security, looking at what I had and what I could get,” he said.

“I’m more near the end of my career than anything else. It’s a profession. When you have an opportunity, you think twice.”

