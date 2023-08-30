Search icon

Football

30th Aug 2023

Marcus Rashford names Premier League rival as toughest opponent

Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford

‘It’s always a difficult game against him’

Marcus Rashford named his toughest opponent of all time while also admitting that Kevin De Bruyne has been the best player in the Premier League in recent years.

Rashford appeared on an episode of The Overlap earlier this year where he was given 30 quick fire questions to be asked by Gary Neville.

Among some of the answers included choosing Cristiano Ronaldo as the one player to take a penalty to save his life while describing Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the best character he’s ever been around in a dressing room.

But when asked who his toughest opponent of all time was, Rashford revealed that a fellow Premier League rival and England teammate Kyle Walker was the number one.

He said: “His physical capabilities are just unbelievable. It’s always going to be a tough day [against him].

“You have to try and catch him off guard or get him in the wrong positions, but even then, he can recover. It’s always a difficult game against him.

“I just try and drift into places where he can’t drift, or where he has to pass me on into. And when he does pass me on, I just pull back a little bit, away from the defensive midfielder or wherever it is.”

Additionally, the Manchester United forward also said that Liverpool were the team he disliked the most, with Manchester City a close second.

