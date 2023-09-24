Search icon

Football

24th Sep 2023

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

Steve Hopkins

The Manchester United star was left shaken from the accident

Marcus Rashford has reassured fans he is alright after crashing while his Rolls-Royce on Saturday night.

The accident is reported to have occurred after the England star left Manchester United’s training ground after his team’s Premier League win at Burnley.

United had earlier returned to Carrington by coach after their 1-0 win thanks to a goal by captain, Bruno Fernandes, at Turf Moor.

Rashford wrote on Instagram Sunday, about the crash involving his £700,000 luxury motor: “3 points on the road! I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

Footage from the scebe circulating on social media shows Rashford’s badly-dented vehicle on the side of the road. A pole on a traffic island was toppled just metres away.

The Sun reported that the 25-year-old was left shaken-up but has no serious injuries.

Police rushed to Carrington Spur on Saturday night but no arrests were made, and no ambulances were called.

Fernandes reportedly came across the scene and urgently stopped to offer help.

Pictures from the area on Sunday, The Sun reported, show traffic cones and barriers around a traffic island littered with debris.

Rashford, who played 90 minutes on Saturday, owns three Rolls-Royces – the £700k Black Badge Wraith involved in the crash, a £390k Black Badge Cullinan, and just last month he bought a £560k Cullinan Blue Shadow. He also owns a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante, The Sun noted.

United are back in action midweek with a Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace.

United only just secured a much-needed win Saturday with Erik ten Hag’s side coming off a run of three defeats.

Ten Hag told BBC Sport after the win: “It was clear. Of course we needed that win. We had a tough run of games against good opponents. It wasn’t necessary to lose those games. Today was must-win.

“The team spirit and how they fight together [was impressive]. It was a team attacking with 11 and defending with 11. They supported each other. A lot has been against us, like injuries and decisions. Like tonight.”

He continued: “Murphy’s Law where everything goes against us. You have to fight and find a turning point. It shows the dressing room is together. They fight together. In stages of the all the games we’ve played we’ve played good football.

“But if you want to win you have to do it consistently. That was a brilliant spell of the game. The pass from Evans was brilliant, the movement and finish from Bruno too. Last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

“We were disciplined and followed the rules. When we do that it’s difficult to play against Manchester United. He [Evans] gave the team calmness. His skills were brilliant, as with the goal.”

Before the game Rashford said: “One good result, one good performance, can be a game-changer at this club. “It’s a difficult position and I’m not as happy as I’d like to be, but there’s only one way to get back this happiness is to seek results.

“We know the effect that a victory can have on the team and then it’s up to the players to show consistency. “That’s what we lacked. Last year, we were very consistent at home, but very irregular away.”

Related links:

Marcus Rashford names Premier League rival as toughest opponent

Marcus Rashford on impact of being racially abused for England

Declan Rice breaks promise to Marcus Rashford in touching gesture to crying fan

Topics:

Burnley,car crash,Manchester United,Marcus Rashford

RELATED ARTICLES

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash following Man Utd win over Burnley

Burnley

Marcus Rashford involved in car crash following Man Utd win over Burnley

By Steve Hopkins

David de Gea may retire if clubs can’t meet specific requirement

David de Gea

David de Gea may retire if clubs can’t meet specific requirement

By Callum Boyle

Some Man United players ‘tiring’ of Ten Hag’s criticism amid perceived ‘favouritism’

Erik Ten Hag

Some Man United players ‘tiring’ of Ten Hag’s criticism amid perceived ‘favouritism’

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Joan Laporta wants to use ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as La Masia slogan

FC Barcelona

Joan Laporta wants to use ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ as La Masia slogan

By Reuben Pinder

Will Smith will be singing the official World Cup anthem

Will Smith

Will Smith will be singing the official World Cup anthem

By Kyle Picknell

Man United are linked with Fabinho (again) and their fans are making the same comparison

Fabinho

Man United are linked with Fabinho (again) and their fans are making the same comparison

By Simon Lloyd

Beşiktaş boss hits out at Dele Alli as his career goes from bad to worse

Besiktas

Beşiktaş boss hits out at Dele Alli as his career goes from bad to worse

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson blames hack for offensive Dele Alli tweet

Arsenal

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson blames hack for offensive Dele Alli tweet

By Wayne Farry

EFL end match-day Covid testing in hope of limiting last-minute postponements

Covid

EFL end match-day Covid testing in hope of limiting last-minute postponements

By Daniel Brown

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

By Callum Boyle

Crocodiles save dog that was stranded in river instead of eating it

Alligator

Crocodiles save dog that was stranded in river instead of eating it

By Steve Hopkins

Plane passengers get $1,400 refund after dog farted on them for 13 hours

airlines

Plane passengers get $1,400 refund after dog farted on them for 13 hours

By Steve Hopkins

13-foot alligator caught carrying lifeless human body down canal in Florida

Alligator

13-foot alligator caught carrying lifeless human body down canal in Florida

By Steve Hopkins

Loyal dogs found lying next to owner who’d died days before

animal shelter

Loyal dogs found lying next to owner who’d died days before

By Steve Hopkins

Sicario 3 is officially in the works

Sicario 3 is officially in the works

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Supporters are furious with Arsene Wenger’s team selection for Europa League

Arsenal

Supporters are furious with Arsene Wenger’s team selection for Europa League

By Darragh Murphy

QUIZ: How well do you know England’s World Cup squad?

2018 FIFA World Cup

QUIZ: How well do you know England’s World Cup squad?

By Wayne Farry

Even the Sky Bet Championship’s Twitter is taking the piss out of West Ham

Arsenal

Even the Sky Bet Championship’s Twitter is taking the piss out of West Ham

By Simon Lloyd

Woman flies to her internship every week because it’s cheaper than renting

Commuting

Woman flies to her internship every week because it’s cheaper than renting

By Charlie Herbert

70 fines issued after illegal nightclub discovered in Birmingham

Birmingham

70 fines issued after illegal nightclub discovered in Birmingham

By Rudi Kinsella

Video shows new angle of moment Tottenham fan kicks Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale

Video shows new angle of moment Tottenham fan kicks Aaron Ramsdale

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories