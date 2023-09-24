Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

The Manchester United star was left shaken from the accident

Marcus Rashford has reassured fans he is alright after crashing while his Rolls-Royce on Saturday night.

The accident is reported to have occurred after the England star left Manchester United’s training ground after his team’s Premier League win at Burnley.

United had earlier returned to Carrington by coach after their 1-0 win thanks to a goal by captain, Bruno Fernandes, at Turf Moor.

Rashford wrote on Instagram Sunday, about the crash involving his £700,000 luxury motor: “3 points on the road! I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

Footage from the scebe circulating on social media shows Rashford’s badly-dented vehicle on the side of the road. A pole on a traffic island was toppled just metres away.

The Sun reported that the 25-year-old was left shaken-up but has no serious injuries.

Police rushed to Carrington Spur on Saturday night but no arrests were made, and no ambulances were called.

Fernandes reportedly came across the scene and urgently stopped to offer help.

Pictures from the area on Sunday, The Sun reported, show traffic cones and barriers around a traffic island littered with debris.

Rashford, who played 90 minutes on Saturday, owns three Rolls-Royces – the £700k Black Badge Wraith involved in the crash, a £390k Black Badge Cullinan, and just last month he bought a £560k Cullinan Blue Shadow. He also owns a £280,000 McLaren 765 Long Tail and a £350,000 Lamborghini Urus Performante, The Sun noted.

United are back in action midweek with a Carabao Cup game against Crystal Palace.

United only just secured a much-needed win Saturday with Erik ten Hag’s side coming off a run of three defeats.

Ten Hag told BBC Sport after the win: “It was clear. Of course we needed that win. We had a tough run of games against good opponents. It wasn’t necessary to lose those games. Today was must-win.

“The team spirit and how they fight together [was impressive]. It was a team attacking with 11 and defending with 11. They supported each other. A lot has been against us, like injuries and decisions. Like tonight.”

He continued: “Murphy’s Law where everything goes against us. You have to fight and find a turning point. It shows the dressing room is together. They fight together. In stages of the all the games we’ve played we’ve played good football.

“But if you want to win you have to do it consistently. That was a brilliant spell of the game. The pass from Evans was brilliant, the movement and finish from Bruno too. Last year we had the most clean sheets in the Premier League.

“We were disciplined and followed the rules. When we do that it’s difficult to play against Manchester United. He [Evans] gave the team calmness. His skills were brilliant, as with the goal.”

Before the game Rashford said: “One good result, one good performance, can be a game-changer at this club. “It’s a difficult position and I’m not as happy as I’d like to be, but there’s only one way to get back this happiness is to seek results.

“We know the effect that a victory can have on the team and then it’s up to the players to show consistency. “That’s what we lacked. Last year, we were very consistent at home, but very irregular away.”

Related links:

Marcus Rashford names Premier League rival as toughest opponent

Marcus Rashford on impact of being racially abused for England

Declan Rice breaks promise to Marcus Rashford in touching gesture to crying fan