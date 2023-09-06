Search icon

Football

06th Sep 2023

Man United release statement on Antony

Callum Boyle

Antony is facing domestic abuse allegations

Manchester United have released a statement in relation to the ongoing allegations against midfielder Antony.

The Brazil international’s ex-girlfriend, Gabriela Cavallin, claims that Antony threatened her while pregnant as well as damage her breast implant, cutting her finger with a glass and threatening to throw Cavallin out of a car window while driving.

Antony denied all of these claims in June but was dropped from the Brazil squad earlier this week in order to “safeguard the alleged victim”.

United have now provided an update and have said that they are aware of the ongoing allegations against former Ajax winger.

In a statement they said: “Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries.

“Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

“As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.”

On Tuesday, lifelong United fan Rachel Riley called on domestic abuse experts to be involved in “club processes”.

She posted on social media: “Is anyone doing any due diligence on these players?

“Heinous stuff described in these accusations.

“This time domestic abuse experts need to be involved in the club’s processes.”

Topics:

Antony,Football,Manchester United,sensitive,Sport

