Man City create history in Champions League win

City comfortably reached the quarter finals

Manchester City booked their place in the quarter finals of the Champions League with a 3-1 win against FC Copenhagen.

After winning the first leg in the Danish capital by the same score City duly picked up where they left off, taking the lead after four minutes through Manuel Akanji.

City doubled their lead a couple minutes later through Julian Alvarez and it seemed like it was going to be an absolute trouncing until Mohamed Elyounoussi pulled one back for the away side.

Erling Haaland completed the victory on the verge of half time with a low-driven effort to secure their place in the last eight for a sixth successive season.

It should be illegal to play Erling Haaland in games like this pic.twitter.com/KfTO7jXsg0 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) March 6, 2024

Victory for the Champions League holders also saw Pep Guardiola’s side create history by becoming the first English side to win 10 consecutive games in the competition.

Additionally, the feat means they are only the third team in the history of the tournament to replicate the same achievement.

Guardiola is looking to guide the Citizens to back-to-back Champions League titles as well as reclaim their Premier League and FA Cup crowns off the back of their Treble-winning campaign last year.

