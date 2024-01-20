Luke Littler reveals what Nathan Aspinall told him after his stunning nine-darter

Luke Littler wrote another epic chapter in his career

Luke Littler has revealed what Nathan Aspinall said to him moments after his brilliant nine-darter at the Bahrain masters.

‘The Nuke’ hit his first nine-darter since turning professional less than a month after narrowly missing out on the World Darts Championship prize after he was beaten by Luke Humphries.

It was the first of a historic day for the 16-year-old as he also hit a big fish (170 checkout) before beating Michael van Gerwen 8-5 in the final to win the first senior title of his career.

LUKE LITTLER IS THE 2024 BAHRAIN DARTS MASTER 🏆



Simply breathtaking from the 16-year-old… 🙌



He hits a nine-darter, and beats Man Lok Leung, Nathan Aspinall, Gerwyn Price and MIchael van Gerwen to win his first PDC Senior title.



The first of how many…? pic.twitter.com/aCSSJ6sTnD — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 19, 2024

In the first leg of his game against Aspinall, the Warrington-born boy went down the traditional route of hitting 180-180-141 to score his first televised nine-darter.

LUKE LITTLER HITS A NINE-DARTER! 🚨



More history from the 16-year-old sensation!!! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/o23C5P6AqL — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) January 19, 2024

Speaking to ITV, Littler said it was nice to hit the famous score on TV.

Replays showed Aspinall whisper something to Littler and he revealed after the game that the number four seed said: “Nathan said to me after I hit it, ‘It’s only a hold of throw!’

“I said, ‘I know that myself!'”

"It's just good to get one on TV" 🤣📺



Luke Littler gives his reaction to his first senior 9-darter! 👏#BahrainMasters | #BahrainDarts24 pic.twitter.com/dGNK2LmqZ2 — ITV Sport (@ITVSport) January 19, 2024

Littler backed that up then by breaking Aspinall’s throw in the next leg to take a commanding lead.

He earned £20,000 in prize money after also beating Gerwyn Price in the semi finals.

