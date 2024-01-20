Search icon

20th Jan 2024

Luke Littler reveals what Nathan Aspinall told him after his stunning nine-darter

Callum Boyle

Luke Littler

Luke Littler wrote another epic chapter in his career

Luke Littler has revealed what Nathan Aspinall said to him moments after his brilliant nine-darter at the Bahrain masters.

‘The Nuke’ hit his first nine-darter since turning professional less than a month after narrowly missing out on the World Darts Championship prize after he was beaten by Luke Humphries.

It was the first of a historic day for the 16-year-old as he also hit a big fish (170 checkout) before beating Michael van Gerwen 8-5 in the final to win the first senior title of his career.

In the first leg of his game against Aspinall, the Warrington-born boy went down the traditional route of hitting 180-180-141 to score his first televised nine-darter.

Speaking to ITV, Littler said it was nice to hit the famous score on TV.

Replays showed Aspinall whisper something to Littler and he revealed after the game that the number four seed said: “Nathan said to me after I hit it, ‘It’s only a hold of throw!’

“I said, ‘I know that myself!'”

Littler backed that up then by breaking Aspinall’s throw in the next leg to take a commanding lead.

He earned £20,000 in prize money after also beating Gerwyn Price in the semi finals.

