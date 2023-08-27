Lionel Messi’s wife accidentally confuses teammate with husband

Awkward

Lionel Messi’s wife had an awkward moment after she mistakenly confused one of her husband’s teammates for the World Cup winner.

Inter Miami are unbeaten since Messi’s arrival and have won the Leagues Cup as well as gone on to reach the final of the US Open Cup.

While they have had success in the cup, Inter have struggled and found themselves bottom of the Eastern Conference however Messi came off the bench and delivered yet again in the win against the New York Red Bulls.

Messi himself started on the bench with Gerardo Martino opting to give the 36-year-old a bit of a breather amid a busy run of fixtures in recent weeks.

The Argentine was called into action with his side leading 1-0 at the time – courtesy of Diego Gomez’s 37th minute strike – and made his mark in true Messi style.

He made sure of the points with a stunning goal in the 89th minute which sae the ball played out to left back Jordi Alba, who then found his former Barcelona teammate with a rather acrobatic touch.

To anyone else, the pass Messi then played would’ve been impossible, but the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner then managed to pick out Benjamin Cremaschi with a stunning outside of the foot pass to split the defence.

Cremaschi then returned the favour by getting to the byline before crossing the ball back to Messi, who tapped home from close range.

Messi –> Cremaschi –> MESSI



OUT. OF. THIS. WORLD. pic.twitter.com/NzBKniNExm — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 27, 2023

After the game, Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo came onto the pitch to congratulate the number 10 but when going over, accidentally mistook him for full back Jordi Alba.

The two were able to laugh it off in good spirits and exchanged a half-hearted hug before Roccuzzo managed to find Messi second time round.

Antonella thought Jordi Alba was Messi 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hRoDwBtP0Q — Sara 🦋 (@SaraFCBi) August 26, 2023

Alba joined Inter Miami after leaving Barcelona in the summer along with midfielder Sergio Busquets.

