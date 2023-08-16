Search icon

16th Aug 2023

Arsenal want to sell £72m forgotten man and three other players

Callum Boyle

Arsenal

The Gunners have been busy in the transfer window

Arsenal are reportedly looking to sell as many as four players this summer in order to balance the books.

Mikel Arteta’s side have been busy in the transfer market and have signed four players so far. Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and David Raya have all joined as the Gunners look to mount another title challenge.

Now that several have been brought in to the Emirates, Arteta is keen to move on some players. Kieran Tierney is one of the four linked with a move away after he wasn’t included in the squad to face Nottingham Forest on the opening day.

Rob Holding and Nuno Tavares are also rumoured to be available for the right offer while the most high profile is Nicolas Pepe.

Pepe joined from Lille in 2019 for a then-club record fee of £72m but failed to live up to expectations and spent last season on loan at Nice where he scored eight goals.

There’s also some suggestions that Arsenal may even opt to cancel his contract with the 28-year-old almost certainly not in the club’s plans going forward.

