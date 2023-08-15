Search icon

Football

15th Aug 2023

Todd Boehly set to take Chelsea spending close to £1bn mark with Michael Olise deal

Callum Boyle

Todd Boehly Chelsea spending

Chelsea are back at the big spending again

Chelsea are closing in on another signing after reports claimed they had activated a release clause in Michael Olise’s contract.

According to The Athletic, the Blues have a triggered a clause which will see the France Under-21 international make the move to Stamford Bridge for £35m.

Olise is currently recovering from a torn hamstring and isn’t expected to be available until the end of September however that hasn’t put Mauricio Pochettino off, who is keen to add him to the ranks.

If a deal is completed it would take Todd Boehly’s spending past the £1bn mark since becoming a co-owner of the club in May 2022.

Since his arrival Boehly has had three separate windows to buy players and has even broken the British transfer record twice in the past seven months after paying £106m for Enzo Fernandez in January and then signing Moises Caicedo for £115m on Sunday.

Romeo Lavia also looks close to joining after the Blues beat Liverpool – the same club they fought with for Caicedo’s signature – in the race to sign the 19-year-old and have reportedly agreed a £50m deal with Southampton.

Their summer spending alone has already passed the £400m mark after they also signed Christopher Nkunku, Axel Disasi, Nicolas Jackson, Robert Sanchez, Lesley Ugochukwu and Angelo Gabriel.

