23rd Dec 2023

Joey Barton responds to Rebecca Welch becoming first female ref in Premier League

Charlie Herbert

Joey Barton Rebecca Welch

Barton said the appointment ‘stinks of tokenism’

Joey Barton has turned his attention to referee Rebecca Welch as she prepares to become the first female referee in the Premier League.

Rebecca Welch will make English football history this afternoon (December 23) when she takes charge of Fulham vs Burnley.

The 40-year-old has previously taken charge of the Women’s FA Cup final in 2017 and 2020, and was in Australia this summer as a referee at the Women’s World Cup.

She has also previously officiated professional men’s games in the FA Cup and the EFL.

But Barton has continued his one-man, maniacal campaign against women in men’s football by saying Welch refereeing a Premier League game “stinks of tokenism.”

Taking to X, the former QPR midfielder said Welch had been “fast tracked”, adding that he is “not sure she is good enough just yet.”

He continued: “I hope she does well because it will set women back otherwise. I will be surprised if she has the athletic ability to keep up with play and see the full picture to make correct calls.

“Hope she doesn’t slow the game down to her speed, so she can survive the physical expenditure needed at PL level. Stinks of Tokenism. Let’s watch this space.”

In recent weeks, Barton has voiced his hatred for women being involved in men’s football as pundits and commentators, claiming that they are not “qualified” to offer an opinion on the game.

This week, he has taken aim at England goalkeeper Mary Earps following her Sports Personality of the Year win on Tuesday.

Along with Welch’s referee selection, more history will be made in the Premier League this festive period when Sam Allison becomes the first black referee in the league since Uriah Rennie in 2008.

Allison will be the man in the middle for Sheffield United vs Fulham on Boxing Day.

