Joey Barton says he’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps

Barton is back on his bull train…

The former Man City player, who played for the England national team just once, has said he would score ‘100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps’.

Earps won BBC’s Sports Personality of the Year last night after a huge year.

After England came second in the Women’s World Cup, she received the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper. She played during every minute of play, and the tournament brought her total number of caps for the national team to 47.

The 30-year-old also garnered praise for her handling of Nike’s failure to produce replicas of her shirt during the tournament.

However, Barton doesn’t seem to think that these make her a deserving winner and has hit out at the star for her latest achievement.

“That’s a bad penalty and she’s clearly off her line very early. No retake?” Barton wrote alongside a clip of Earps saving a penalty in the England v Spain final.

That’s a bad penalty and she’s clearly off her line very early. No retake?



SPOTY for that! 🏆



Drop me out. 👍



🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/TW1RUzU7GI — Joey Barton (@Joey7Barton) December 20, 2023

“I’d score 100 out of 100 penalties against Mary Earps. Any day of the week. Twice on a f***ing Sunday,” he said in another post.

In yet another rant, he put: “To win before Ronnie O’Sullivan and Frankie Dettori…? Well, that’s just madness to me. Both almost genius like in their respective fields. They’ve lost to a big sack of spuds that plays in goal for a girls team.

“That’s the world we live in. This all started with the ‘Everyone’s a Winner’ sport’s days. This is what happens when you celebrate mediocre. You breed this weak culture. A culture of losers. A culture of snowflakes.”

It comes after Barton’s attempts to make headlines with his comments on women and football.

“Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game,” he wrote in one post on X.

He also said women talking about the game was like himself “talking about knitting or netball.”

“We have gone too far. You cannot watch a game now without hearing the nonsense,” he added.