Search icon

News

09th Dec 2023

Alex Scott hits back at Joey Barton after he says women shouldn’t talk about men’s football

Joseph Loftus

‘I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena’

Last week, Joey Barton ruffled more than a few feathers when he rather randomly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say that he doesn’t believe women should be able to talk with any authority about men’s football.

Posting to X, the former Man City and Newcastle United midfielder wrote a number of tweets where he both celebrated women’s football but also said female pundits shouldn’t talk about the men’s game.

More specifically he wrote: “Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious. It’s a completely different game. If you don’t accept that. We will always see things differently.

“The women’s game is thriving. Fantastic to see. I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena.”

He followed up this original tweet with another, saying: “Any man who sits and engages with them in this regard has sold out. The game is about levels. Most men’s opinion has little value. Never mind anyone else…”

He then added: “Any man who listens to Women commentary or co-comms needs their heads testing…”

As many took to X to blast Barton for his comments, he responded to many individually.

One person responded to Barton, writing: “He’s finished in football and he knows it, Nobody would have him as a commentator, probably angling for a job on GB news now.”

Barton responded to the message, writing: “Been in football since I’ve left school pal. I’ll decide what I do in the game. It actually bores me. Full of sh*tbags. Maggots. Liars. People pleasers. Luckily, I’ve played at a level to earn enough to say and do what the f*ck I want.”

Barton then appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where he said that England and Arsenal footballer Alex Scott is not qualified enough to talk about men’s football.

Scott then broke her silence on X choosing to respond by not responding. She wrote: “Only thing I want to give oxygen to today on this platform & raise my voice to right now is this article below and how I’m so honoured to have spent the day yesterday with Refuge Charity who continue to do such incredible vital work for women & children.”

The tweet comes after Scott laughed off Barton’s comments on her Instagram story.

Many responded to the tweet championing Scott, with one writing: “Great article and a sensible approach not to add fuel to a fire. Plays into their hands if you do.”

Another commented: “You just keep being you, never mind anyone or anything else!”

A third wrote: “Right behind you Alex. Barton is a waste of space.”

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Shane MacGowan ‘urged’ Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard

Amber Heard

Shane MacGowan ‘urged’ Johnny Depp to forgive Amber Heard

By Stephen Porzio

Dave Grohl feeds homeless on day off during Foo Fighters tour

Australia

Dave Grohl feeds homeless on day off during Foo Fighters tour

By Charlie Herbert

Nigel Farage makes it into I’m A Celeb final

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here

Nigel Farage makes it into I’m A Celeb final

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Theresa May condemns ‘callous terrorist attack’ in Manchester

Manchester

Theresa May condemns ‘callous terrorist attack’ in Manchester

By Rich Cooper

I can’t keep quiet anymore, I am a Dominic Cummings Stan

Boris Johnson

I can’t keep quiet anymore, I am a Dominic Cummings Stan

By Oli Dugmore

UK Covid cases soar by around a million in a week, new data shows

Coronavirus

UK Covid cases soar by around a million in a week, new data shows

By Steve Hopkins

Here are the ten most expensive streets to live on in Britain

News

Here are the ten most expensive streets to live on in Britain

By Paul Moore

Rishi Sunak has resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer

Boris Johnson

Rishi Sunak has resigned as Chancellor of the Exchequer

By Ava Evans

‘It’s dead in here tonight’: Boozer could become a morgue

Beer

‘It’s dead in here tonight’: Boozer could become a morgue

By Ben Kenyon

Florida Joker demands £1.6 million from Rockstar for ‘using his appearance’ in GTA 6 trailer

Florida Joker demands £1.6 million from Rockstar for ‘using his appearance’ in GTA 6 trailer

By Joseph Loftus

People can’t believe Do They Know It’s Christmas keeps being played after listening to the lyrics

People can’t believe Do They Know It’s Christmas keeps being played after listening to the lyrics

By Joseph Loftus

Rachel Zegler explains why she’s thankful for Snow White backlash

Rachel Zegler explains why she’s thankful for Snow White backlash

By Nina McLaughlin

Joey Barton claims the ‘British, white, middle-aged man is under attack’ in latest rant

Joey Barton claims the ‘British, white, middle-aged man is under attack’ in latest rant

By Joseph Loftus

People left sickened after learning how vegan sausages are produced

People left sickened after learning how vegan sausages are produced

By Joseph Loftus

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

Funny

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Huge underdog chokes out top flyweight to score sublime upset victory at UFC Portland

Brandon Moreno

Huge underdog chokes out top flyweight to score sublime upset victory at UFC Portland

By Ben Kiely

Shocking video shows CEO fire 900 people on Zoom call

Better.com

Shocking video shows CEO fire 900 people on Zoom call

By Danny Jones

WATCH: Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Eric Bailly gyrate for camera in groin-thrusting dance

Eric Bailly

WATCH: Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Eric Bailly gyrate for camera in groin-thrusting dance

By JOE

Gary Lineker leads praise for Darren Randolph, who may have pulled off the save of the season

Darren Randolph

Gary Lineker leads praise for Darren Randolph, who may have pulled off the save of the season

By Darragh Murphy

The US has made a fundamental, damaging change to how people will access to the internet

America

The US has made a fundamental, damaging change to how people will access to the internet

By Rory Cashin

Aitor Karanka explains exactly what makes his ex-boss Jose Mourinho “the best”

Aitor Karanka

Aitor Karanka explains exactly what makes his ex-boss Jose Mourinho “the best”

By Rob Burnett

Load more stories