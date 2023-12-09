Alex Scott hits back at Joey Barton after he says women shouldn’t talk about men’s football

‘I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena’

Last week, Joey Barton ruffled more than a few feathers when he rather randomly took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to say that he doesn’t believe women should be able to talk with any authority about men’s football.

Posting to X, the former Man City and Newcastle United midfielder wrote a number of tweets where he both celebrated women’s football but also said female pundits shouldn’t talk about the men’s game.

More specifically he wrote: “Women shouldn’t be talking with any kind of authority in the men’s game. Come on. Let’s be serious. It’s a completely different game. If you don’t accept that. We will always see things differently.

“The women’s game is thriving. Fantastic to see. I cannot take a thing they say serious in the men’s arena.”

He followed up this original tweet with another, saying: “Any man who sits and engages with them in this regard has sold out. The game is about levels. Most men’s opinion has little value. Never mind anyone else…”

He then added: “Any man who listens to Women commentary or co-comms needs their heads testing…”

As many took to X to blast Barton for his comments, he responded to many individually.

One person responded to Barton, writing: “He’s finished in football and he knows it, Nobody would have him as a commentator, probably angling for a job on GB news now.”

Barton responded to the message, writing: “Been in football since I’ve left school pal. I’ll decide what I do in the game. It actually bores me. Full of sh*tbags. Maggots. Liars. People pleasers. Luckily, I’ve played at a level to earn enough to say and do what the f*ck I want.”

Barton then appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored where he said that England and Arsenal footballer Alex Scott is not qualified enough to talk about men’s football.

Scott then broke her silence on X choosing to respond by not responding. She wrote: “Only thing I want to give oxygen to today on this platform & raise my voice to right now is this article below and how I’m so honoured to have spent the day yesterday with Refuge Charity who continue to do such incredible vital work for women & children.”

The tweet comes after Scott laughed off Barton’s comments on her Instagram story.

Many responded to the tweet championing Scott, with one writing: “Great article and a sensible approach not to add fuel to a fire. Plays into their hands if you do.”

Another commented: “You just keep being you, never mind anyone or anything else!”

A third wrote: “Right behind you Alex. Barton is a waste of space.”

