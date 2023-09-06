Search icon

Football

06th Sep 2023

Jenni Hermoso files formal complaint over Luis Rubiales kiss

Callum Boyle

Hermoso has filed a complaint over the ‘unsolicited kiss’

Spain’s Women’s World Cup winning captain, Jenni Hermoso, has filed a formal complaint against Luis Rubiales.

Hermoso has accused the Spanish FA president of sexual assault after she was kissed on the lips during the trophy presentation of Spain’s World Cup win.

The captain has claimed that the kiss wasn’t consensual however, despite all of the controversy, Rubiales has refused to resign from his position.

On Tuesday, Jorge Vilda – the manager of Spain’s World Cup triumph – was sacked after he publicly backed the disgraced president on numerous occasions.

Vilda called out the decision to remove him from his position, claiming that it was “unfair for him to lose his job. He was the only member of the coaching staff not to resign in protest.

Last week, the Spanish FA have accused the skipper of lying about the incident, which have since intensified after footage of her reacting to a meme about the kiss alongside her teammates was released.

Protests across the country have taken place, demanding for the resignation of Rubiales.

Marca reported last week that the 33-year-old had become “overwhelmed” by the accusations and was taking refuge in Madrid while remaining in regular contact with her representatives, MKT Jersey, and the players’ association, FUTPRO.

She had also been advised not to post on social media or return phone calls.

