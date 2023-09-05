Jorge Vilda sacked as Spain’s Women’s head coach

Vilda’s fate was sealed after discussions with the Spanish FA

Jorge Vilda has been sacked as Spain’s Women’s head coach.

Reports in Spain from Marca and ABC Espana have said that Vilda was relieved of his duties on Tuesday as controversy within the Spanish game continue.

Vilda led Spain to victory in the Women’s World Cup final after beating England 1-0 but faced backlash before and after the tournament as 15 of the Spanish national team withdrew from the squad in protest at the management.

All of his coaching staff then resigned after the win in Sydney following his continued support to disgraced Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales, who kissed Jenni Hermoso during the trophy presentation.

Rubiales was also a huge admirer of Vilda and even called for him to be given a contract extension but once his coaching staff had resigned, Vilda also publicly called out the president for his “unacceptable” behaviour.

He was also been suspended by FIFA from all football-related activities for 90 days, with Pedro Rocha acting as interim chief.

Rocha has plans to make huge changes to women’s football and would’ve had to have her idea ratified by the RFEF’s board of directors.