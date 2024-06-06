Jarrad Branthwaite final player axed by Gareth Southgate as England 26-man squad confirmed

Southgate has made some notable omissions
The final 26-man England Euro 2024 squad is all but announced as the final seven omissions have been revealed.
Last night, it was revealed that James Maddison would be dropped from the final squad as he per numerous reports.
Maddison today subsequently posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram and X wishing the final squad his support whilst describing himself as “devastated”.
Earlier today, the Athletic announced that Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire would be cut from the squad, causing shock across the nation.
Maguire, who has been a mainstay in Southgate’s squad has been suffering from a calf injury and is unable to recover in time.
Following this, a fresh update from Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has revealed all the seven omissions, which includes Manchester United target and highly rated young centre back Jarrad Branthwaite.
The other players cut from the final squad are Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, as well as Burnley’s James Trafford.
How on earth has Jarrad Branthwaite not made England's squad?— Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 6, 2024
FINAL SQUAD ALL BUT CONFIRMED:
Goalkeepers:
Jordan Pickford – Everton
Dean Henderson – Crystal Palace
Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal
Defenders:
Lewis Dunk – Brighton & Hove Albion
Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace
Luke Shaw – Manchester United
John Stones – Manchester City
Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United
Kyle Walker – Manchester City
Midfielders:
Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool
Conor Gallagher – Chelsea
Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United
Declan Rice – Arsenal
Adam Wharton – Crystal Palace
Forwards:
Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid
Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United
Eberechi Eze – Crystal Palace
Phil Foden – Manchester City
Anthony Gordon – Newcastle United
Harry Kane – Bayern Munich
Cole Palmer – Chelsea
Bukayo Saka – Arsenal
Ivan Toney – Brentford
Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
READ MORE:
First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England has everyone saying the same thing
Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad
Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission