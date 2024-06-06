Jarrad Branthwaite final player axed by Gareth Southgate as England 26-man squad confirmed

Southgate has made some notable omissions

The final 26-man England Euro 2024 squad is all but announced as the final seven omissions have been revealed.

Last night, it was revealed that James Maddison would be dropped from the final squad as he per numerous reports.

Maddison today subsequently posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram and X wishing the final squad his support whilst describing himself as “devastated”.

Earlier today, the Athletic announced that Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire would be cut from the squad, causing shock across the nation.

Maguire, who has been a mainstay in Southgate’s squad has been suffering from a calf injury and is unable to recover in time.

Following this, a fresh update from Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has revealed all the seven omissions, which includes Manchester United target and highly rated young centre back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The other players cut from the final squad are Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, as well as Burnley’s James Trafford.

How on earth has Jarrad Branthwaite not made England's squad? — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) June 6, 2024

FINAL SQUAD ALL BUT CONFIRMED:

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford – Everton

Dean Henderson – Crystal Palace

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal

Defenders:

Lewis Dunk – Brighton & Hove Albion

Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace

Luke Shaw – Manchester United

John Stones – Manchester City

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United

Kyle Walker – Manchester City

Midfielders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Conor Gallagher – Chelsea

Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United

Declan Rice – Arsenal

Adam Wharton – Crystal Palace

Forwards:

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United

Eberechi Eze – Crystal Palace

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Anthony Gordon – Newcastle United

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Ivan Toney – Brentford

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

