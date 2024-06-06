Search icon

Sport

06th Jun 2024

Jarrad Branthwaite final player axed by Gareth Southgate as England 26-man squad confirmed

Jacob Entwistle

Southgate has made some notable omissions

The final 26-man England Euro 2024 squad is all but announced as the final seven omissions have been revealed.

Last night, it was revealed that James Maddison would be dropped from the final squad as he per numerous reports.

Maddison today subsequently posted a heartfelt statement on Instagram and X wishing the final squad his support whilst describing himself as “devastated”.

Earlier today, the Athletic announced that Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire would be cut from the squad, causing shock across the nation.

Maguire, who has been a mainstay in Southgate’s squad has been suffering from a calf injury and is unable to recover in time.

Following this, a fresh update from Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph has revealed all the seven omissions, which includes Manchester United target and highly rated young centre back Jarrad Branthwaite.

The other players cut from the final squad are Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah, as well as Burnley’s James Trafford.

FINAL SQUAD ALL BUT CONFIRMED:

Goalkeepers:

Jordan Pickford – Everton

Dean Henderson – Crystal Palace

Aaron Ramsdale – Arsenal

Defenders:

Lewis Dunk – Brighton & Hove Albion

Marc Guehi – Crystal Palace

Luke Shaw – Manchester United

John Stones – Manchester City

Kieran Trippier – Newcastle United

Kyle Walker – Manchester City

Midfielders:

Trent Alexander-Arnold – Liverpool

Conor Gallagher – Chelsea

Kobbie Mainoo – Manchester United

Declan Rice – Arsenal

Adam Wharton – Crystal Palace

Forwards:

Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Jarrod Bowen – West Ham United

Eberechi Eze – Crystal Palace

Phil Foden – Manchester City

Anthony Gordon – Newcastle United

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Cole Palmer – Chelsea

Bukayo Saka – Arsenal

Ivan Toney – Brentford

Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa

READ MORE:

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England has everyone saying the same thing

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

My husband won’t let me see my dying ex-boyfriend one last time

ex-boyfriend

My husband won’t let me see my dying ex-boyfriend one last time

By Ryan Price

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

England (football)

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

England (football)

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Callum Boyle

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Football

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

By Callum Boyle

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

England (football)

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

By Callum Boyle

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

By Jacob Entwistle

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

Premier League

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

By Charlie Herbert

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By Ryan Price

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

England (football)

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Callum Boyle

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Football

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

By Callum Boyle

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

backlash

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

By Ryan Price

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

England (football)

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

By Callum Boyle

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

Premier League

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

England (football)

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

England (football)

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

BBC

This Morning’s Dr Michael Mosley missing on Greek island

By Ryan Price

Load more stories