Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

Son certainly won’t be getting it wrong next time

Heung-min Son realised he had been pronouncing a teammate’s name incorrectly following an interview after the north London derby on Sunday.

Son starred as he scored both goals in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium as Ange Postecoglou’s side continued their impressive start to the season.

While on media duties Son shared a great moment with a Dutch reporter after he incorrectly pronounced Micky van de Ven’s name.

“We’re talking about Micky van de Ve,” said Son.

“Yeah, how do you pronounce him? How do you pronounce him?” the reporter replied.

“Micky van de Ve,” responded Son.

“Micky van de Ven we say, with an N,” explained the reporter.

Son then said: “Ah van de Ven. Oh wow.”

Son Heung-min learns how to pronounce Micky van de Ven. 😂 pic.twitter.com/LkRQpTvqwL — THFCReport (@THFCReports) September 25, 2023

Van de Ven looks ahead to Liverpool test

Van de Ven has impressed since his move from Wolfsburg in the summer and the defender insists that Spurs have nothing to fear ahead of their next game against Liverpool.

He told The Mirror: “I don’t think we have fear for another team. It would be strange if you have fear for another team.

“If you go into a game and are like ‘what a team they have’ then I don’t think it is positive.

“We are building together something we want to reach this season. I think it is going really well and we help each other. We fight for each other and we have to keep that going. I think it’s maybe going to be a nice year.

“It was a difficult game. Of course, Arsenal had chances. We also had chances. You always want more, you always want the three points. But at the end we have one point and we have to build on to Liverpool.”

