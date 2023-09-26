Search icon

Football

26th Sep 2023

Heung-min Son realises he’s been calling his teammate by the wrong name

Callum Boyle

Son

Son certainly won’t be getting it wrong next time

Heung-min Son realised he had been pronouncing a teammate’s name incorrectly following an interview after the north London derby on Sunday.

Son starred as he scored both goals in the 2-2 draw against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium as Ange Postecoglou’s side continued their impressive start to the season.

While on media duties Son shared a great moment with a Dutch reporter after he incorrectly pronounced Micky van de Ven’s name.

“We’re talking about Micky van de Ve,” said Son.

“Yeah, how do you pronounce him? How do you pronounce him?” the reporter replied.

“Micky van de Ve,” responded Son.

“Micky van de Ven we say, with an N,” explained the reporter.

Son then said: “Ah van de Ven. Oh wow.”

Van de Ven looks ahead to Liverpool test

Van de Ven has impressed since his move from Wolfsburg in the summer and the defender insists that Spurs have nothing to fear ahead of their next game against Liverpool.

He told The Mirror: “I don’t think we have fear for another team. It would be strange if you have fear for another team.

“If you go into a game and are like ‘what a team they have’ then I don’t think it is positive.

Son

“We are building together something we want to reach this season. I think it is going really well and we help each other. We fight for each other and we have to keep that going. I think it’s maybe going to be a nice year.

“It was a difficult game. Of course, Arsenal had chances. We also had chances. You always want more, you always want the three points. But at the end we have one point and we have to build on to Liverpool.”

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Heung-Min Son,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Jadon Sancho deletes social media accounts

Football

Jadon Sancho deletes social media accounts

By Callum Boyle

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

Al Hilal

Neymar responds to claims he has tried to get Al Hilal manager sacked

By Callum Boyle

Three Man United players tell Jadon Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

Football

Three Man United players tell Jadon Sancho to apologise to Ten Hag

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Antonio Conte will demand PSG double his wages, among series of bold requests

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte will demand PSG double his wages, among series of bold requests

By Daniel Brown

Tottenham confirm signing of Sergio Reguilón and tease Gareth Bale’s new number

Tottenham confirm signing of Sergio Reguilón and tease Gareth Bale’s new number

By Reuben Pinder

Everton back Rafa Benitez after Marcel Brands exit

Everton

Everton back Rafa Benitez after Marcel Brands exit

By Daniel Brown

Football League clubs could wear away kits at home games to help colour blind fans

Dancefloor

Football League clubs could wear away kits at home games to help colour blind fans

By Callum Boyle

Cristiano Ronaldo not allowed to take certain free-kicks for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo not allowed to take certain free-kicks for Juventus

By Darragh Murphy

WATCH: Andreas Pereria scores stunning free kick against Liverpool in pre-season friendly

Andreas Pereira

WATCH: Andreas Pereria scores stunning free kick against Liverpool in pre-season friendly

By Reuben Pinder

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative

Fashion

Gen Z have cancelled skinny jeans and suggested an alternative

By Charlie Herbert

Boy, 16, who wore bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom goes viral

Boy, 16, who wore bright red skirt and sequinned tuxedo jacket to prom goes viral

By Joseph Loftus

Influencer bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

Charity

Influencer bursts into tears after strangers refuse her offer to pay for their groceries

By Steve Hopkins

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

First Dancing on Ice contestant revealed live on This Morning as boxing champion

By Steve Hopkins

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

general knowledge

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 2

By Simon Kelly

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

BBC

Russell Brand pleads with fans to support him financially after YouTube cuts revenue

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Jose Mourinho responds to Mason Greenwood to Roma links

Football

Jose Mourinho responds to Mason Greenwood to Roma links

By Callum Boyle

Elton John: ‘I am a European… not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot’

Brexit

Elton John: ‘I am a European… not a stupid, colonial, imperialist English idiot’

By Kyle Picknell

Origins of virus responsible for covid-19 traced to horseshoe bats

bats

Origins of virus responsible for covid-19 traced to horseshoe bats

By Charlie Herbert

Man demands ‘royalties’ from girlfriend’s OnlyFans earnings

Life

Man demands ‘royalties’ from girlfriend’s OnlyFans earnings

By Charlie Herbert

One of the X Factor runners-up has just been signed by Simon Cowell

TV

One of the X Factor runners-up has just been signed by Simon Cowell

By Anna O'Rourke

Lizzo responds to Kanye West’s controversial body shaming comments

body positivity

Lizzo responds to Kanye West’s controversial body shaming comments

By Tobi Akingbade

Load more stories