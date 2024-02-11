West Ham fans labelled ‘classless’ for Declan Rice taunts

West Ham were hammered by Arsenal

West Ham fans have been accused of being “classless” towards Declan Rice.

Rice returned to the London Stadium for the first time since his £105m move in the summer and it was the second time he had played against West Ham having featured in the Carabao Cup defeat to the Irons back in November.

During his time at West Ham the midfielder was one of their best players and marked his final season at the club by winning the Conference League.

Many expected the England international to receive a warm welcome back to East London however he was booed throughout the game.

As he went over to take a corner at one stage the West Ham fans nearby began to chant “You should have signed for a big club!”

West Ham fans with a cheeky chant directed at Declan Rice on his return to London Stadium. 😅 pic.twitter.com/X3kER4hLT3 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 11, 2024

Piers Morgan was critical of the supporters.

He wrote: “So classless of West Ham fans to incessantly boo Declan Rice after all he did for their club.”

Others also chimed in, with one fan saying: “Imagine booing Rice. He made them 105 million and left winning them a trophy.”

Another said: “West Ham fans still booing Rice is pathetic.”

So classless of West Ham fans to incessantly boo Declan Rice after all he did for their club. 👎 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 11, 2024

Rice and Arsenal have last laugh

It was probably the only bit of joy West Ham fans would get as they were blown away by Mikel Arteta’s side.

A crazy last 10 minutes of the first half put the game out of sight and a created a mass exodus at the London Stadium as Hammers supporters decided they had seen enough.

William Saliba headed home from a corner to put the Gunners ahead before Bukayo Saka doubled their lead from the penalty spot.

Saliba’s defensive partner Gabriel then continued his hot run of goalscoring form before Leandro Trossard’s beautiful curling effort caressed the top right hand corner.

Saka got his second after the break and Rice made sure to rub salt in the wounds with a thumping 25-yard effort.

He also opted not to celebrate following his strike.

