30th May 2024

Roy Keane accused of elbowing Arsenal fan who ‘headbutted’ him

Callum Boyle

Roy Keane

Kane gave evidence at Highbury Crown Court

Footage of Roy Keane appearing to elbow a football fan has emerged online after the former Manchester United man was part of an alleged assault.

Scott Law, 43, was accused of headbutting Keane at the Emirates on the day of Arsenal’s 3-1 win against United in September, 2023.

Law, who resides in Essex, reportedly confronted Keane after United had a late winner ruled out through VAR.

He allegedly knocked Keane back before the Sky Sports pundit but pleaded not guilty to a charge of common assault.

The 43-year-old told Highbury Crown Court that he had been rushing to get to the toilet before Keane “approached him in an aggressive manner”, causing him to throw his head back in self-defence.

Video footage was caught on CCTV and was published on social media but Law’s lawyers have now enhanced the clip to show a slowed-down version claiming it shows Keane throwing an “upper cut elbow” at their client’s nose.

Defence barrister Charles Sherrard KC said “the red mist descended” after the VAR decision negatively impacted United, causing him to retaliate towards Arsenal fans.

Sherrard said: “You chose to confront him… When you saw him, you said ‘say it to my face you fat c**t’.”

Keane replied: “I said that when I was at work? Disagree.”

Although Keane said the footage shows him attempting to prevent Law leaving the scene, Sherrard asked: “How are you stopping someone getting away with an elbow to the face?”

Keane replied: “I’ve got bags in my hands, I was trying to grab him, to stop him from getting out… I must have said nine or ten times, someone call the police. I’m trying to stop him from leaving.”

Micah Richards can also be seen and heard in the clip, grabbing Law and saying: “Are you crazy? Are you f**king mad? Say sorry.”

He continued: “Someone needs to arrest him… He’s just assaulted Roy Keane, don’t let him go.”

Richards is expected to appear in court on Friday, the same day the trial is set to conclude.

