24th Jun 2024

Pick your England XI for crucial Slovenia clash

Jack Peat

Gareth Southgate

It’s not been the tournament many would have hoped for so far… is it time to shake things up?

England will face Slovenia in the final group game of the Euro 2024 tournament on Tuesday (25/6) knowing that only a win will guarantee them the top place.

Following a woeful display against Denmark Gareth Southgate is expected to mix things up, bringing Conor Gallagher in to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold in the middle of the park.

Normally deployed at right-back for Liverpool, Alexander-Arnold was utilised in an unfamiliar role alongside Declan Rice against Serbia and Denmark — an idea that has divided opinion.

The 25-year-old was removed after 54 minutes of the Denmark meeting but his three chances created and five line-breaking passes in the final third surpassed any other England player.

Gallagher replaced Alexander-Arnold in both ties and the Chelsea academy graduate, 24, is now expected to be granted a starting berth.

But with an embarrassment of riches in midfield not everyone is convinced that it’s the right idea.

Southgate wannabes are being urged to pick their own squad and send it in, with a new tool created that allows users to do precisely that:

Ahead of the tournament, Southgate signalled that it could be his last as England manager if the Three Lions don’t return with silverware.

“If we don’t win, I probably won’t be here anymore. It might be the last chance”, he said.

“I think about half of the national coaches leave after a tournament – that’s the nature of international football.

“I’ve been here for almost eight years now and we’ve come close so I know that you can’t keep standing in front of the public and saying ‘please do a little more’, because at some point, people will lose faith in your message.”

