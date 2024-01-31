Mo Salah drops huge hint on when he could return for Liverpool

This could make a huge difference come the end of the season

Mohamed Salah may well have handed Liverpool one of the biggest boosts in their quest to win the Premier League after posting a recent fitness update.

Salah returned from the Africa Cup of Nations early to receive treatment on a hamstring injury sustained in Egypt’s opening group game against Ghana.

The forward was initially ruled out for a month and was expected to miss the rest of AFCON, as well as some crucial league fixtures, but that may all be about to change.

Although he is still expected to be out for Liverpool’s top of the table clash against Arsenal on Sunday, the club posted a picture of the 31-year-old running on grass at the training ground.

His social media activity has sparked plenty of excitement among Liverpool fans, with some even hopeful that he will be in contention for the game at the Emirates Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp has been keen to play down expectations of a return though, saying in his pre-Chelsea press conference: “There was no pressure on him other than wanting to get fit as quickly as possible anyway. We don’t rush. If you could rush the healing process, Thiago wouldn’t be out for 10 months

“Mo is not ready. Out for this game, out for the next. It could have been worse but he is not available at the moment.”

Mo Salah could move on in the summer to help facilitate Liverpool’s new era

Following the news that Klopp would be leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, speculation about Salah’s future at Anfield has also picked up.

With his contract set to expire at the end of next season, the Reds may see this as the final opportunity to cash in.

Last summer Salah was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabia, with Al Ittihad reportedly making a £150m bid that was turned down.

If a Saudi Pro League side were to come back in for the forward again, the Reds may find it harder to resist such a large sum of money for a player on the wrong side of 30, on big wages and out of contract.

Should he leave as well, it would also provide any incoming manager with plenty of additional funds to help bring in new faces to Anfield. The club are expected to undergo one of their biggest rebuild projects yet that could also see Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold move on. Their contracts also expire in 2025.

