Football’s plan to introduce blue card thrown into doubt

The planned announcement has been cancelled

Plans to introduce blue cards into football has been thrown into doubt after the planned meeting to launch a trial process was cancelled.

On Thursday The Telegraph revealed that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) had opted to introduce a brand new blue card.

This will be the first time a new card has been introduced since the yellow and red cards at the 1970 World Cup.

FIFA play down reports of blue card changes

The news of the blue card sparked plenty of backlash amongst football fans however FIFA have been keen to stress that it will take a while before it is introduced to elite-level football.

A statement from the world governing body said: “FIFA wishes to clarify that reports of the so-called ‘blue card’ at elite levels of football are incorrect and premature.

“Any such trials, if implemented, should be limited to testing in a responsible manner at lower levels, a position that FIFA intends to reiterate when this agenda item is discussed at the IFAB AGM on 2 March.”

What could a sin bin be given for?

Sin bins will most likely be given for acts of dissent or tactical fouls.

This may be when a player argues with a referee or commits a cynical foul that was deserves to be punished but isn’t enough to warrant a red card.

One example of when a sin bin would be awarded under the new rules was Giorgio Chiellini’s foul on Bukayo Saka in the Euro 2020 final.

Chiellini deliberately pulled on Saka’s shirt to stop him using his pace to get away from the veteran, potentially saving Italy from a goal threat.

Although it wasn’t bad enough to deserve a red, a sin bin would’ve been awarded, giving an Italy a one-man disadvantage for 10 minutes.

Two blue cards in red game will officially be classed as a red card while one yellow and one blue will also warrant a sending off.

An announcement was expected today

Following the heavy backlash, the IFAB have decided to cancel the announcement. As well as the average football fan, plenty of big names within the sport have also expressed their concern at the introduction of blue cards.

Instead of announcing today, the future of blue cards are set to be debated at the next annual general meeting of IFAB next month.

Managers oppose to blue card proposal

Ange Postecoglou, Roy Hodgson and Sean Dyche are among some of the Premier League bosses to have voiced their concerns over the introduction of blue cards for sin bins.

Postecoglou said: “I struggle to understand why this urgency suddenly to bring in new things. I don’t know if there’s that much wrong with the game. My issue with the game right now is that VAR has changed football as an experience.

“I don’t know why a different colour card is goint to make a difference. I don’t know about this taking things from other sports. Other sports are trying to make their games faster, we’re bringing in more clutter.”

Related links: