27th May 2024

Erik ten Hag could stay at Man United amid ‘growing support’ from hierarchy

Callum Boyle

Another twist

Erik ten Hag could still be the Manchester United manager at the start of next season following reports that say there are members of the hierarchy that still back the Dutchman.

Ten Hag is under pressure after guiding United to their worst-ever Premier League finish however their FA Cup triumph against Manchester City now means he has two trophies in as many seasons he’s been in charge of the Red Devils.

Some reports claimed Ten Hag would be sacked regardless of the result while Sir Jim Ratcliffe refused to comment when asked at full time at Wembley.

Now, The Independent are claiming that there are members of the club hierarchy that will make the case for Ten Hag to stay at Old Trafford when they conduct their upcoming end-of-season review.

Owners cautious of reaction from United fans

INEOS are wary that sacking Ten Hag could spark an angry reaction from the fanbase, who were clearly heard backing the Dutchman in the capital after their FA Cup win.

It’s also been pointed out by people inside the club that Ten Hag’s time at United is very similar to Mikel Arteta’s who, after a difficult start, has transformed Arsenal into a side capable of challenging Manchester City for the entirety of the season,

Although they are yet to reach a conclusion, United have been talking to other coaches.

Thomas Frank and Mauricio Pochettino have reportedly both been contacted about making a move while the Daily Mail claim that Roberto De Zerbi has also held discussions.

Kieran McKenna was one of the first to be approached however the Ipswich boss seems destined to move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

