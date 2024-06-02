Search icon

02nd Jun 2024

Jamie Carragher gets told off while talking to Toni Kroos after Champions League final

Ryan Price

The former Liverpool defender had an awkward encounter with a member of Real Madrid’s media team.

Jamie Carragher got told off by a Real Madrid official during an interview with Toni Kroos following last night’s Champions League final.

The 2007 Champions League winner was working as a pundit for CBS Sports during the event, and managed to grab a hold of the German midfielder on the pitch shortly after the final whistle blew.

Kroos, who has been an integral part of the Madrid midfield since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, appeared emotional during the celebrations yesterday after vowing that he would retire from football after this month’s European Championships.

The 34-year-old posted an image of himself with the European Cup trophy to his Twitter last night, and fans filled the comments section with tributes to the much-loved midfielder.

Kroos has made an impressive 464 appearances for Real Madrid over a decade, netting 28 goals and providing 98 assists.

During the on-field interview, Carragher asked Kroos to sum up his emotions. “Yeah it could be worse,” Kroos said. “That was the plan. Of course, it’s difficult to plan this but it’s crazy. Even though we didn’t do our best match today obviously it seems in these games we’re not able to lose.”

He added: “We were pretty lucky in the first half we didn’t do a good game. We changed some things. We tried to get more compact. The coach put Jude [Bellingham] right next to me to be a bit more compact in this area and I think it helped. After we scored we improved a lot and then there was no doubt. anymore, but first half we struggled.”

Asked about Real’s mentality, he said: “You don’t lose finals. I think that’s a good base to have. It’s crazy when you see our route to the final in recent years. It becomes about quality, of course, but the mentality is crazy to even be the worst team and win these games. It’s a lot of believing and I think that separates this club from all the others.”

It was then that things got awkward, with a member of Real Madrid’s media team waving his arms around from a few yards away to signal that Carragher’s time was up. It didn’t stop him asking another question though, and Kroos didn’t appear ready to move on from the conversation.

Asked about joining the pantheon of Los Blancos legends, Kroos said: “Amazing. Six titles in the champions league is crazy – it’s definitely not something I ever thought I would achieve, but I made it today.” During that final answer Carragher’s eyes were seen darting towards the worked up official, who was eager to drag Kroos off to other duties.

Carragher clearly saw the funny side, tweeting out a picture of him looking at the official before changing his display picture on Twitter to it.

