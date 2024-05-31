Search icon

31st May 2024

Jose Mourinho agrees two year manager deal with new club

Ryan Price

The former Manchester United and Chelsea boss has finally landed a new job.

Jose Mourinho has reportedly agreed a deal to become manager of Turkish side Fenerbahçe.

According to reports from Sky Sports international reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, the Portuguese manager has agreed to sign a two year contract with the historic club.

Mourinho was dismissed by his former club AS Roma in January of this year, following a disappointing campaign that left the Serie A side ninth in the table.

He had been in charge there for two-and-a-half years, joining them six months after being sacked by Tottenham.

There were rumours that the 61-year-old had recently held talks with Saudi Arabian club Al Qadsiah, and he had also been linked with the Chelsea job after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked last week.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that a verbal agreement had been reached between Mourinho and the club, and that a contract now being reviewed by Mourinho’s camp.

A formal announcement is expected later today.

Fenerbahçe finished second in the Turkish Super Lig this season, three points behind bitter rivals Galatasaray despite claiming a whopping 99 points and only losing one league game all campaign.

Mourinho will be reunited with former Roma striker Edin Dzeko at his new club.

In an interview with Romano back in March, Mourinho expressed his desire to return to management as quickly as possible.

“I’m ready to start,” he said.

“And sometimes when you are in a club and feel the need of a rest, a think, to process things. In this case, one day after I left [Roma], I was ready to go.

“I feel strong, I feel good. I love the work. I’m really ready, but I don’t want to make the wrong choice. I cannot accept something just because of the feeling and just because of the passion to be back, so I have to be patient.

“We are in March. Is something going to happen in March, April? It’s very difficult. My objective is to start next summer.”

