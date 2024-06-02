Search icon

Football

02nd Jun 2024

Mourinho calls for FIFA and UEFA to step in after Real Madrid win Champions League again

Ryan Price

The German midfielder played his final game for ‘Los Blancos’ last night.

Jose Mourinho joked that FIFA and UEFA should step in and stop Toni Kroos from retiring after he won his sixth European Cup medal at Wembley last night.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid side beat Borussia Dortmund in London thanks to two late goals from Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr.

It was a record-extending 15th Champions League for the Spanish icons, and their sixth in the last decade.

Kroos, who has been an integral part of the Madrid midfield since joining from Bayern Munich in 2014, appeared emotional during the celebrations yesterday after vowing that he would retire from football after this month’s European Championships.

The 34-year-old posted an image of himself with the European Cup trophy to his Twitter last night, and fans filled the comments section with tributes to the much-loved midfielder.

Mourinho, who has just agreed a deal to become the new Fenerbahçe coach, was acting as a pundit for TNT Sports before and after the game, and he had some strong words to say about the German international.

The ex-Manchester United and Chelsea boss joked: “It should be forbidden. FIFA and UEFA, they have so many rules and decisions. Make a decision and stop the guy from retiring!”

When asked by CBS Sports about reconsidering his retirement, Kroos firmly dismissed the idea, stating: “No, it’s done. Once I take a decision, it’s done.”

Kroos has made an impressive 464 appearances for Real Madrid over a decade, netting 28 goals and providing 98 assists.

Mourinho was in high demand at Wembley last night, with several of Madrid and Dortmund’s players taking the opportunity to shake hands with the two-time Champions League winning manager.

At one point, Jude Bellingham spotted Jose Mourinho and ran over to embrace the infamous boss with the pair exchanging words of congratulations and respect.

The youngster then appeared to ask something of the new Fenerbahçe coach, and beckoned him over to meet his mum Denise and brother Jobe.

Mourinho can be seen politely shaking hands with Denise and Jobe, before posing for a photo with the beaming mum.

Moments later when Mourinho was watching the footage back with the rest of TNT Sports’ punditry team, co-pundit Rio Ferdinand sparked into laughter and said: “Did you hear what he just said?

“His mum has fancied him for years.”

