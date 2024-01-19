Search icon

Football

19th Jan 2024

Jake Humphrey admits he ‘probably won’t’ return to presenting football

Callum Boyle

Jake Humphrey

Humphrey opened up on his decision to quit football broadcasting

Jake Humphrey has admitted that a return to football broadcasting is unlikely for him.

Humphrey left BT Sport at the end of the football season last year following it’s rebrand to TNT Sports and was replaced by Laura Woods as the presenter for Premier League and Champions League games.

Since leaving, Humphrey has put more focus into his podcast, the ‘High Performance Podcast’ in which he interviews a number of high-profile figures about their achievements.

The 45-year-old received plenty of criticism during his time as a presenter on BT and in an interview with The Athletic, revealed that the online abuse he got played a factor in why he chose to walk away and why he probably won’t return.

“I still get triggered with things like this because my head goes, ‘You have this great conversation, you’ve been really honest. What headline do they pick?'” he said. “Because that can then just bring me more heat, more hate.

“In some ways, it makes you think, ‘What’s the point even talking about this stuff?’ But then I think I should talk about it, because this is a lived experience that I wouldn’t want someone else to live.

Jake Humphrey

“It’s hard when you’re just going to work to try to earn your money and pay your mortgage and feed your kids, and you’re getting pelters from people who assume you hate their football club, or that you’re not very good at your job.

“That ground me down. I’m just not very good at dealing with that sort of stuff. I remember saying to Gary Lineker, ‘How do you deal with that?’. And he said, ‘I don’t care about it, it bounces off me’.

“I would go, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna feel the same’, but I just couldn’t. I never felt comfortable with that sort of criticism, because I don’t understand it. For someone to think I’m not very good at my job is fine but some of it strayed into bullying territory.

“It would have to be something really interesting to tempt me back. I love doing big events that test my skills as a broadcaster, but the constant, relentless, sausage-factory type approach of just doing football match after football match? Probably no, on reflection.”

As well as the game-to-game coverage, Humphrey also said he felt uneasy talking about topics such as managerial sackings once he had started the podcast as the two platforms had different approaches in how they were presented.

Related links:

Topics:

Football,Jake Humphrey,Sport

RELATED ARTICLES

Raphael Varane ‘may have broken Man Utd club rule’ in social media post

Football

Raphael Varane ‘may have broken Man Utd club rule’ in social media post

By Callum Boyle

Mo Salah close to tears as he leaves pitch due to injury

Africa Cup of Nations

Mo Salah close to tears as he leaves pitch due to injury

By Callum Boyle

Jose Mourinho reaches verbal agreement with new club days after Roma sacking

Football

Jose Mourinho reaches verbal agreement with new club days after Roma sacking

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

QUIZ: Guess the footballer from their Wikipedia page #2

Football

QUIZ: Guess the footballer from their Wikipedia page #2

By Kyle Picknell

Mesut Özil reluctant to leave Arsenal despite offers from Saudi Arabia

Arsenal FC

Mesut Özil reluctant to leave Arsenal despite offers from Saudi Arabia

By Reuben Pinder

Norwich secure promotion to the Premier League

Championship

Norwich secure promotion to the Premier League

By Reuben Pinder

Arsene Wenger claims teams who focused on politics at World Cup did worse

2022 Qatar World Cup

Arsene Wenger claims teams who focused on politics at World Cup did worse

By Simon Lloyd

Mourinho mocks critics by calling himself ‘the monster that kills little kids’

Football

Mourinho mocks critics by calling himself ‘the monster that kills little kids’

By Kyle Picknell

Unvaccinated England players set to avoid covid quarantine at World Cup

2022 Qatar World Cup

Unvaccinated England players set to avoid covid quarantine at World Cup

By Callum Boyle

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

Norfolk

Four people found dead in property near Norwich

By Charlie Herbert

People blown away by who turned up to Jim Carrey’s 62nd birthday meal

People blown away by who turned up to Jim Carrey’s 62nd birthday meal

By Nina McLaughlin

Pot Noodle has controversial advice on how to eat Chicken and Mushroom flavour

Pot Noodle

Pot Noodle has controversial advice on how to eat Chicken and Mushroom flavour

By Charlie Herbert

Viewers are saying new Ted series is as good as Family Guy at its peak

Viewers are saying new Ted series is as good as Family Guy at its peak

By Stephen Porzio

Newborn baby found in shopping bag on east London street

London

Newborn baby found in shopping bag on east London street

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 382

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 382

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Luton sends defiant message to pundits writing them off this season

airport

Luton sends defiant message to pundits writing them off this season

By Jack Peat

Couple shocked after being fined $1,542 for parking on own driveway

couples

Couple shocked after being fined $1,542 for parking on own driveway

By JOE

This almost-sideways Paul Pogba pass is now the greatest moment in footballing history

France

This almost-sideways Paul Pogba pass is now the greatest moment in footballing history

By Simon Lloyd

Ryanair passenger arrested after leaving the plane by the wing following a delay

Ryanair

Ryanair passenger arrested after leaving the plane by the wing following a delay

By Alan Loughnane

Ronald de Boer responds to Jose Mourinho’s “worst manager in the history of the Premier League” comment

Frank de Boer

Ronald de Boer responds to Jose Mourinho’s “worst manager in the history of the Premier League” comment

By Darragh Murphy

Asda slashes price of Viagra as supermarket price war erupts with Morrisons, Superdrug and Tesco

Asda

Asda slashes price of Viagra as supermarket price war erupts with Morrisons, Superdrug and Tesco

By Kyle Picknell

Load more stories