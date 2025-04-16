Search icon

Football

16th Apr 2025

Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

Stephen Hurrell

How to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid on TV

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Arsenal travel to the Bernabeu with a 3-0 lead a potential semi final against PSG – who they have already beaten this season – in their sights.

The Gunners will have to be wary of the dreaded ‘Remantada’, or comeback in English, as fifteen-times champions of Europe Real Madrid will be confident their pedigree in the competition and home advantage could turn the tables.

It could be one of the biggest games of Arsenal’s recent history and fans will have to switch to a different channel to watch it.

While the first leg was streamed on Amazon the second leg tonight will be shown on TNT Sports and that means another subscription for Arsenal fans who want to see their team in Spain.

Fans can watch through a TNT subscription or through the TNT add on to Sky Sports subscriptions. However, there are a couple of other ways fans can tune in to watch the coverage of the match.

TNT, which is owned by Discovery+ and replaced BT Sport, does have a monthly pass and fans who want more flexibility can add it to their Amazon Prime account.

Simply sign up here and turn off auto renew and it will mean you get a month of access to TNT Sport.

It will allow you to watch the semi finals, plus all the action from the Europa League and Conference League. The monthly subscription also allows fans to watch Arsenal Women’s Champions League semi final against Lyon.

There are other ways to access TNT. If you are a BT broadband customer it may be included in your package. Similarly EE customers can get the Discovery+ app as an add on for as little as £5 with some contracts. Check your own contracts to see if your are eligible.

Arsenal go into the game against Real Madrid needing only a two-goal defeat or better to progress to the semi finals and set up a tie against PSG, who survived their mini comeback to lose 3-2 to Villa on the night and take the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

If Arsenal do go through tonight they will have to beat PSG to set up a final spot in Munich. They will have to face Barcelona or the winner from the Bayern vs Inter tie in the final to claim their first ever Champions League title.

You can watch all of the action here.

Topics:

Arsenal,Champions League,Football

RELATED ARTICLES

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

Football

Premier League manager set to reject Spurs and stay at current club

By Harry Warner

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

Football

Man United ‘identify replacement’ for Andre Onana

By Harry Warner

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV for free

Affiliate

How to watch Aston Villa vs PSG on TV for free

By Stephen Hurrell

MORE FROM JOE

Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool deal

Football

Mohamed Salah signs new Liverpool deal

By Nina McLaughlin

How to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter final

Affiliate

How to watch Spurs vs Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter final

By Stephen Hurrell

How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United without a TNT subscription

Europa League

How to watch Lyon vs Manchester United without a TNT subscription

By Stephen Hurrell

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk set to sign new Liverpool contracts

By Jacob Entwistle

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

How to watch PSG vs Aston Villa if you do not have TNT Sports

By Stephen Hurrell

The Europa League: Follow all of the quarter-final action live

The Europa League: Follow all of the quarter-final action live

By JOE

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

Beatles

Harry Styles is actually woefully underrated 

By Jack Peat

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson loses appeal to have jail sentence shortened

By Ryan Jarrett

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

You can get Gladiators Live VIP tickets for the 2025 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

Courts

Transgender women are not ‘women’ under equalities law, Supreme Court rules

By Harry Warner

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

big brother

Big Brother under fire after ‘forcing JoJo Siwa to come out as non-binary’

By Dan Seddon

The Kooks announce UK arena tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

The Kooks announce UK arena tour dates for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

Streaming

The best post-apocalyptic show on TV is back with new season streaming now

By Stephen Porzio

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

This City Is Ours star tipped to become next James Bond and everyone’s saying the same thing

By Ava Keady

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate to face UK trial in 2027 accused of abusing four women in ‘first case of its kind’

By Dan Seddon

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

Banking

Barclays offering mortgages with £0 deposit and thousands of Brits are eligible

By Dan Seddon

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

One of 2024’s scariest movies is finally available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

Blackburn Rovers’ position on appointing Wayne Rooney revealed after fresh links emerge

By Harry Warner

Load more stories