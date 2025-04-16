Every way Arsenal fans can watch the Real Madrid game without a TNT subscription

How to watch Arsenal vs Real Madrid on TV

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Arsenal travel to the Bernabeu with a 3-0 lead a potential semi final against PSG – who they have already beaten this season – in their sights.

The Gunners will have to be wary of the dreaded ‘Remantada’, or comeback in English, as fifteen-times champions of Europe Real Madrid will be confident their pedigree in the competition and home advantage could turn the tables.

It could be one of the biggest games of Arsenal’s recent history and fans will have to switch to a different channel to watch it.

While the first leg was streamed on Amazon the second leg tonight will be shown on TNT Sports and that means another subscription for Arsenal fans who want to see their team in Spain.

Fans can watch through a TNT subscription or through the TNT add on to Sky Sports subscriptions. However, there are a couple of other ways fans can tune in to watch the coverage of the match.

TNT, which is owned by Discovery+ and replaced BT Sport, does have a monthly pass and fans who want more flexibility can add it to their Amazon Prime account.

Simply sign up here and turn off auto renew and it will mean you get a month of access to TNT Sport.

It will allow you to watch the semi finals, plus all the action from the Europa League and Conference League. The monthly subscription also allows fans to watch Arsenal Women’s Champions League semi final against Lyon.

There are other ways to access TNT. If you are a BT broadband customer it may be included in your package. Similarly EE customers can get the Discovery+ app as an add on for as little as £5 with some contracts. Check your own contracts to see if your are eligible.

Arsenal go into the game against Real Madrid needing only a two-goal defeat or better to progress to the semi finals and set up a tie against PSG, who survived their mini comeback to lose 3-2 to Villa on the night and take the tie 5-4 on aggregate.

If Arsenal do go through tonight they will have to beat PSG to set up a final spot in Munich. They will have to face Barcelona or the winner from the Bayern vs Inter tie in the final to claim their first ever Champions League title.

You can watch all of the action here.